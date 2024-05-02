Запор, закреп

Bulking agents (eg, psyllium, calcium polycarbophil, methylcellulose) act slowly and gently and are the safest agents for promoting elimination. Proper use involves gradually increasing the dose—ideally taken 3 or 4 times a day with sufficient liquid (eg, 500 mL/day of extra fluid) to prevent impaction—until a softer, bulkier stool results. Bloating may be reduced by gradually titrating the dose of dietary fiber to the recommended dose, or by switching to a synthetic fiber preparation such as methylcellulose.

Osmotic agents contain poorly absorbed polyvalent ions (eg, magnesium, phosphate, sulfate), polymers (eg, polyethylene glycol), or carbohydrates (eg, lactulose, sorbitol) that remain in the bowel, increasing intraluminal osmotic pressure and thereby drawing water into the intestine. The increased volume stimulates peristalsis. These agents usually work within 3 hours.

In general, osmotic agents are reasonably safe even when used regularly. However, sodium phosphate should not be used for bowel cleansing because it may rarely cause acute renal failure even after a single use for bowel preparation. These events occurred primarily in older adults, those with preexisting renal disease, and those who were taking medications that affect renal perfusion or function (eg, diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers). Also, magnesium and phosphate are partially absorbed and may be detrimental in some conditions (eg, renal insufficiency). Sodium (in some preparations) may exacerbate heart failure. In large or frequent doses, these medications may upset fluid and electrolyte balance. Another approach to cleansing the bowel for diagnostic tests or surgery or sometimes for chronic constipation uses large volumes of a balanced osmotic agent (eg, polyethylene glycol–electrolyte solution) given orally or via nasogastric tube.

Secretory or stimulant cathartics (eg, phenolphthalein, bisacodyl, anthraquinones, castor oil, anthraquinones) act by irritating the intestinal mucosa or by directly stimulating the submucosal and myenteric plexus. Bisacodyl is an effective rescue medication for chronic constipation. The anthraquinones senna, cascara sagrada, aloe, and rhubarb are common constituents of herbal and over-the-counter laxatives. They pass unchanged to the colon where bacterial metabolism converts them to active forms.

Adverse effects include allergic reactions, electrolyte depletion, melanosis coli, and cathartic colon. Melanosis coli is a brownish black colorectal pigmentation of unknown composition. Cathartic colon refers to alterations in colonic anatomy observed on barium enema in patients with chronic stimulant laxative use. Cathartic colon can cause constipation that leads to more laxative use and thus more constipation, creating a vicious circle. It is unclear whether cathartic colon, which has been attributed to destruction of myenteric plexus neurons by anthraquinones, is caused by currently available agents or other neurotoxic agents (eg, podophyllin), which are no longer available. There does not seem to be an increased risk of colon cancer with long-term anthraquinone use.

Enemas can be used, including tap water and commercially prepared hypertonic solutions.

Emollient agents (eg, docusate, mineral oil) act slowly to soften stools, making them easier to pass. However, they are not potent stimulators of defecation. Docusate is a surfactant, which allows water to enter the fecal mass to soften and increase its bulk.

Peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs; eg, methylnaltrexone, naloxegol, naldemedine) can be used to treat opioid-induced constipation that does not resolve with other measures. Alvimopan is a mu-opioid antagonist that is available for short-term hospital use in surgical patients for the treatment of postoperative ileus.