Ортостатична гіпотензія

ECG, serum electrolytes, creatinine, and glucose are routinely checked. However, these and other tests are usually of little benefit unless suggested by specific symptoms.

The dose of a suspected medication may be reduced or the medication stopped to confirm the medication as the cause.

Tilt table testing may be done when autonomic dysfunction is suspected; it gives more consistent results than supine and upright BP assessment and eliminates augmentation of venous return by leg muscle contraction. The patient may remain upright for 30 to 45 minutes of BP assessment.

Patients with autonomic symptoms or signs require further evaluation for diabetes, Parkinson disease, and possibly multiple system atrophy and pure autonomic failure. Testing for pure autonomic failure may require plasma norepinephrine or vasopressin (ADH) measurements with the patient supine and upright.

Autonomic function can also be evaluated with bedside cardiac monitoring, although this test is not often done. When the autonomic system is intact, heart rate increases in response to inspiration. The heart is monitored as the patient breathes slowly and deeply (about a 5-second inspiration and a 7-second expiration) for 1 minute. The longest inter-beat (R-R) interval during expiration is normally at least 1.15 times the minimum R-R interval during inspiration; a shorter interval suggests autonomic dysfunction, but this response to inspiration may decrease with aging. A similar variation in R-R interval should exist between rest and a 10- to 15-second Valsalva maneuver.