Загальні відомості про біль у шиї та спині

Temperature and general appearance are noted. When possible, to assess gait and balance, patients should be dressed in a gown and observed as they move into the examination room, walk, balance on one leg, and climb onto the examination table.

The examination focuses on the spine and the neurologic examination. If no mechanical spinal source of pain is obvious, patients are checked for sources of localized or referred pain.

Як проводити огляд кисті Відео

In the spinal examination, the back and neck are inspected for any visible deformity, area of erythema, or vesicular rash. The spine and paravertebral muscles are palpated for tenderness and change in muscle tone. Gross range of motion is tested. In patients with neck pain, the shoulders are examined. In patients with low back pain, the hips are examined.

How to Examine the Neck Відео

The neurologic examination should assess function of the entire spinal cord. Strength, sensation, and deep tendon reflexes are tested. Reflex tests are among the most reliable physical tests for confirming normal spinal cord function. Corticospinal tract dysfunction is indicated by upgoing great toes with the plantar response and by the Hoffman sign in the hand, most often with hyperreflexia.

To test for the Hoffman sign, clinicians tap the nail or flick the volar surface of the 3rd finger; if the distal phalanx of the thumb flexes, the test is positive, usually indicating corticospinal tract dysfunction caused by stenosis of the cervical cord or a brain lesion. Sensory findings are subjective and may be unreliable.

The straight leg raise test helps confirm lumbosacral radiculopathy. The patient is supine with both knees extended and the ankles dorsiflexed. The clinician slowly raises the affected leg, keeping the knee extended. If lumbosacral radiculopathy is present, 10 to 60° of elevation typically causes symptoms.

For the crossed straight leg raise test, the unaffected leg is raised; the test is positive if lumbosacral radiculopathy occurs in the affected leg. A positive straight leg raise test is sensitive but not specific for herniated disc; the crossed straight leg raise test is less sensitive than the straight leg raise test but is 90% specific.

The seated straight leg raise test (slump test) is done while patients are seated with the hip joint flexed at 90°; the lower leg is slowly raised until the knee is fully extended. If lumbosacral radiculopathy is present, the pain in the spine (and often the radicular symptoms) occurs as the leg is extended. The slump test is similar to the straight leg raise test in applying traction on spinal nerve roots but is done with the patient "slumping" (with the thoracic and lumbar spines flexed) and the neck flexed while the patient is seated. The slump test is more sensitive, but less specific, for disc herniation than the straight leg raise test.

In the general examination, the lungs are auscultated. The abdomen is checked for tenderness, masses, and, particularly in patients > 55, a pulsatile mass (which suggests abdominal aortic aneurysm). With a fist, clinicians percuss the costovertebral angle for tenderness, suggesting pyelonephritis.

Rectal examination, including stool testing for occult blood and, in men, prostate examination, is done. Rectal tone and reflexes are assessed. In women with symptoms suggesting a pelvic disorder or with unexplained fever, pelvic examination is done.

Lower-extremity pulses are checked.