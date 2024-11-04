Поперековий стеноз хребетного каналу

In patients with lumbar spinal stenosis, pain occurs in the buttocks, thighs, or calves during walking, running, climbing stairs, or even standing. This pain is referred to as neurogenic claudication. The pain is not relieved by standing still but by flexing the back or by sitting (although paresthesias may continue) because, as with the cervical spinal canal, the lumbar spinal canal is larger in flexion and smaller in extension. Thus, patients often experience some relief when pushing a shopping cart or using a rolling walker because the back is slightly flexed. Similarly, walking up hills is less painful than walking down. Patients may have pain, paresthesias, weakness, and diminished reflexes in the affected nerve root distribution.

Rarely, sudden nerve rootlet compression resulting from LSS or a large disc herniation may cause cauda equina syndrome with distal leg paresis and sensory loss in and around the perineum and anus (saddle anesthesia), as well as bladder, bowel, and pudendal dysfunction; unlike in spinal cord injury, muscle tone and deep tendon reflexes are decreased in the legs.