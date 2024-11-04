Люмбосакральна радикулопатія

In patients with lumbosacral radiculopathy, pain radiates along the course of the sciatic nerve (symptoms related to nerve roots L4, L5, and S1), most often down the buttocks and posterior aspect of the leg to below the knee. The pain is typically burning, lancinating, or stabbing. It may occur with or without low back pain. The Valsalva maneuver or coughing may worsen pain due to disc herniation. Patients may complain of numbness and sometimes weakness in the affected leg.

Nerve root compression can cause sensory, motor, or, the most objective finding, reflex deficits. L5-S1 disc herniation may affect the ankle jerk reflex; L3-L4 herniation may affect the knee jerk.

Straight leg raising may cause pain that radiates down the leg when the leg is slowly raised to 60° and sometimes less. This finding is sensitive for lumbosacral radiculopathy; pain radiating down the affected leg when the contralateral leg is lifted (crossed straight leg raising) is more specific for lumbosacral radiculopathy. The straight leg raise test can be done while patients are seated with the hip joint flexed at 90°; the lower leg is slowly raised until the knee is fully extended. If radiculopathy is present, the pain in the spine (and often the radicular symptoms) occurs as the leg is extended.

The slump test can also be done, similarly to the straight leg raise test, but with the patient "slumping" (with the thoracic and lumbar spines flexed) and the neck flexed. The slump test is more sensitive, but less specific, for disc herniation than the straight leg raise test.