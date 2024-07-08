Дивертикул товстої кишки

Diverticulitis is inflammation with or without infection of a diverticulum, which can result in phlegmon of the bowel wall, peritonitis, perforation, fistula, or abscess. The primary symptom is abdominal pain. Diagnosis is by CT and ultrasound. Treatment is with bowel rest, sometimes antibiotics, and occasionally surgery.

A colonic diverticulum is a saclike pouch of colonic mucosa and submucosa that protrudes through the muscular layer of the colon; because it does not contain all layers of the bowel, it is considered a pseudodiverticulum (see also Definition of Diverticular Disease).

Many people have multiple colonic diverticula (diverticulosis). In people > 50 years, acute diverticulitis is most common among women; in those < 50 years, it is most common among men. Distal diverticulitis is more common among White people (1).

Patients with HIV infection and those undergoing chemotherapy are at increased risk of developing acute diverticulitis (2).

Diverticula are usually asymptomatic but sometimes become inflamed (diverticulitis). One study reported that 4.3% of patients with documented diverticulosis developed diverticulitis over an 11-year follow-up period (3).

Diverticulitis that is managed nonoperatively can recur as either an acute or chronic process. The risk of a recurrent acute episode is up to 39%, although reported rates vary widely (4). A large population-based study found that after an episode of acute diverticulitis the recurrence rate at 1 year was 8% and at 10 years was 22% (5). In some patients, however, recurrence manifests as chronic, ongoing abdominal pain; this may develop after 1 or more acute episodes.

Classification of Colonic Diverticulitis Acute diverticulitis can be classified as Acute uncomplicated diverticulitis: This is the most common manifestation of acute diverticulitis.

Acute complicated diverticulitis: This manifestation is defined by the presence of abscess, fistula, obstruction, or free perforation; 2 classifications exist (eg, see table Classification of Acute Complicated Diverticulitis). Approximately 12% of patients with diverticulitis present with complicated disease (1). Complications can develop after perforation of an inflamed diverticulum. Approximately 15% of patients with acute complicated diverticulitis have a pericolic or intramesenteric abscess (2). If acute diverticulitis does not heal completely, chronic diverticulitis will develop. Chronic diverticulitis can be classified as Chronic uncomplicated diverticulitis: Defined as thickening of the colonic wall or chronic mucosal inflammation in the absence of stricture

Chronic complicated diverticulitis: Includes stenotic disease, which may cause acute colon obstruction and fistula formation (most commonly to the bladder) Довідкові матеріали щодо класифікації 1. Gunby SA, Strate LL. Acute Colonic Diverticulitis. Ann Intern Med. 2024;177(3):ITC33-ITC48. doi:10.7326/AITC202403190 2. Lambrichts DPV, Bolkenstein HE, van der Does DCHE, et al: Multicentre study of non-surgical management of diverticulitis with abscess formation. Br J Surg. 2019;106(4):458-466. doi:10.1002/bjs.11129

Symptoms and Signs of Colonic Diverticulitis Patients have left lower quadrant abdominal pain and tenderness and often have a palpable sigmoid; pain is occasionally suprapubic. However, Asian patients with diverticulitis often present with right-sided pain due to right colon involvement. The pain can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever, and sometimes even urinary symptoms as a result of bladder irritation. Peritoneal signs (eg, rebound or guarding) may be present, particularly with abscess or free perforation. Fistula may manifest as pneumaturia, fecaluria (feces in the urine), feculent vaginal discharge, or a cutaneous or myofascial infection of the abdominal wall, perineum, or upper leg. Patients with bowel obstruction have nausea, vomiting, and abdominal distention. Bleeding is uncommon. Recurrent episodes of acute diverticulitis manifest similarly to initial episodes; they are not necessarily more severe. Дивертикуліт (грануляційна тканина) Зображення Photo courtesy of Drs. Joel A. Baum and Rafael A. Ching Companioni.

Diagnosis of Colonic Diverticulitis Abdominal and pelvic CT

Point-of-care ultrasound

Colonoscopy after resolution Clinical suspicion is high in patients with known diverticulosis who present with characteristic abdominal symptoms. However, because other disorders (eg, appendicitis, colon or ovarian cancer, inflammatory bowel disease) may cause similar symptoms, testing is required. Diverticulitis (CT Scan) Зображення LIVING ART ENTERPRISES, LLC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Diverticulitis is evaluated with CT of the abdomen and pelvis with water-soluble contrast given orally and rectally; IV contrast also is given when not contraindicated. However, findings in approximately 10% of patients cannot distinguish diverticulitis from colon cancer. MRI is an alternative for pregnant and young patients (1, 2). Point-of-care ultrasound in an emergency department or urgent care facility could be an option for people with diverticulitis. Although ultrasound has been shown to have a high sensitivity (95%) and specificity (76%) for the diagnosis of diverticulitis compared with CT, it is less sensitive (55%) in distinguishing complicated from simple diverticulitis (3). Colonoscopy is often recommended 1 to 3 months after resolution of the episode to assess for cancer. However, in the absence of high-risk signs (eg, complicated diverticulitis, uncomplicated diverticulitis with imaging abnormalities or atypical course, family history of colorectal cancer, anemia, weight loss), the likelihood of malignant lesions or advanced adenomas after an episode of acute uncomplicated diverticulitis is low (2). Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики 1. Stewart DB. Review of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of left-sided colonic diverticulitis. JAMA Surg. 2021;156(1):94–95. doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.5019 2. Francis NK, Sylla P, Abou-Khalil M, et al. EAES and SAGES 2018 consensus conference on acute diverticulitis management: Evidence-based recommendations for clinical practice. Surg Endosc. 2019;33(9):2726–2741. doi:10.1007/s00464-019-06882-z 3. Shokoohi H, Selame LA, Loesche MA, et al. Accuracy of "TICS" ultrasound protocol in detecting simple and complicated diverticulitis: A prospective cohort study. Acad Emerg Med. 2023;30(3):172-179. doi:10.1111/acem.14628

Ключові моменти Diverticulitis is inflammation and/or infection of a diverticulum.

Inflammation remains uncomplicated in most patients; the remainder develop abscesses, peritonitis, bowel obstruction, or fistulas.

Diagnose using abdominal and pelvic CT with oral, rectal, and IV contrast; do colonoscopy 1 to 3 months after the episode to look for cancer.

Management depends on severity but typically includes conservative management, often antibiotics, and sometimes percutaneous or endoscopic ultrasound-guided drainage or surgical resection.

