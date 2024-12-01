Аневризми черевної аорти (АЧА)

Medical management, particularly smoking cessation and blood pressure control

Surgery or endovascular stent grafting

Some abdominal aortic aneurysms enlarge at a rate of 10%/year. Enlargement often occurs in a stepwise pattern with periods of no growth observed. Other aneurysms enlarge exponentially.

Control of atherosclerotic risk factors, especially smoking cessation and use of antihypertensive medications as appropriate, is important. If a small (< 4 cm) or moderate-sized (between 4 and 5 cm) aneurysm. When the aneurysm becomes > 5 cm in a female or > 5.5 cm in a male and if risk of perioperative complications is lower than estimated risk of rupture, AAA repair is indicated (1). Risk of rupture versus that of perioperative complications should be discussed frankly with the patient.

The need for surgical treatment is related to aneurysm size, which is linked to the risk of rupture (see table Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Size and Rupture Risk).

Таблиця Розмір та ризик розриву аневризми черевної аорти* Таблиця

Ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms require immediate open surgery or endovascular stent grafting. Without treatment, mortality rate approaches 100%. There is no clear difference in mortality for open surgical treatment compared with endovascular stent grafting (2). Mortality remains high because many patients have coexisting coronary, cerebrovascular, and peripheral atherosclerosis.

Patients who present in hemorrhagic shock require fluid resuscitation and blood transfusions, but mean arterial pressure should not be elevated to > 70 to 80 mm Hg (permissive hypotension) because bleeding may increase. Preoperative blood pressure control and avoidance of hypertension are important.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Elective surgical repair is recommended for

Aneurysms > 5 cm in females and > 5.5 cm in males (when risk of rupture increases to > 5 to 10%/year), unless coexisting medical conditions contraindicate surgery (1)

Additional indications for elective surgery include

Increase in aneurysm size by > 0.5 cm within 6 months, regardless of size

Chronic abdominal pain

Thromboembolic complications

Iliac or femoral artery aneurysm that causes lower-limb ischemia

Aneurysms > 4.5 cm in patients with Marfan syndrome

Before elective repair, clinical consideration of coronary artery disease (CAD) is often needed and may or may not require further evaluation (see table Tests for Assessing Cardiac Anatomy and Function) because some patients with an AAA have significant risk of cardiovascular events. Aggressive medical treatment and risk factor control are essential. Routine preoperative coronary angioplasty or bypass surgery has not been shown to be necessary in most patients who can be prepared with good medical management before aneurysm repair; coronary revascularization should be considered only in patients with unstable coronary artery disease (eg, acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina) or multiple risk factors for coronary artery disease.

Surgical repair consists of replacing the aneurysmal portion of the abdominal aorta with a synthetic graft. If the iliac arteries are involved, the graft must be extended to include them. If an aorto-bifemoral repair is done, it is important to ensure flow to at least one internal iliac artery (hypogastric artery) to avoid vasculogenic erectile dysfunction and pelvic ischemia. If the aneurysm extends above the renal arteries, the renal arteries must be reimplanted into the graft, or bypass grafts must be created.

Placement of an endovascular stent graft within the aneurysmal lumen via the femoral artery is a less invasive alternative that has a lower acute morbidity and mortality than open repair. This procedure excludes the aneurysm from systemic blood flow and reduces risk of rupture. The aneurysm eventually thromboses, and 50% of aneurysms decrease in diameter. Short-term results are good, and long-term results are favorable (3). Complications include angulation, kinking, thrombosis, migration of the stent graft, and endoleak (persistent flow of blood into the aneurysm sac after endovascular stent graft placement). Thus, follow-up visits must be more frequent after endovascular stent graft placement than after a surgical repair. If no complications occur, imaging tests are recommended at 1 month, 6 months, 12 months, and every year thereafter. Complex anatomy (eg, short aneurysm neck below renal arteries, severe arterial tortuosity) makes routine endovascular stent grafting difficult in these patients; however, devices have been developed to overcome these issues. In general, for a successful endovascular repair, surgeons should choose a specific device that is appropriate for the patient's anatomic characteristics.

In most cases, repair of aneurysms < 5 cm does not appear to increase survival. Aneurysms should be monitored with ultrasound or abdominal CT scans every 6 to 12 months for expansion that warrants treatment.

Treatment of a mycotic aneurysm consists of vigorous antimicrobial therapy directed at the pathogen, followed by excision of the aneurysm. Early diagnosis and treatment improve outcome.

Хірургічні ускладнення Myocardial infarction is the leading cause of early postoperative death. Complications following abdominal aortic aneurysm repair include Major vein injury due to proximal cross clamping

Erectile dysfunction (as a result of nerve damage or decreased blood flow)

Graft infection

Pseudoaneurysm

Atherosclerotic occlusion of graft