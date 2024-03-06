The speculum is a metal or plastic instrument used to retract the vaginal walls to enable the clinician to examine the vagina and cervix. There are 2 main types of speculum: Graves (curved blades) and Pederson (straight blades). Both come in different sizes; the Pederson has a narrow and a pediatric size. A smaller speculum should be used if needed based on the patient's anatomy or discomfort.

Before the speculum examination, the patient is asked to relax the legs and hips. The speculum is sometimes warmed prior to the examination and lubricated with water-based lubricant before insertion. Lubricant is avoided if collecting a sample for cervical cytology. If water-based lubricant is not available, the speculum can be rinsed with the warm water prior to insertion.

A gloved finger may be inserted into the vagina first to determine the position of the cervix. The speculum is inserted with the blades nearly in the vertical plane (at about 1 and 7 o’clock).

Обстеження органів малого тазу із дзеркалом Зображення JOHN FOSTER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The speculum is fully inserted toward the cervix, then rotated so that the handle is down, and gently opened; it is pulled back as needed to visualize the cervix. When the cervix is seen, the blades are positioned so that the posterior blade is deeper than the cervix (in the posterior vaginal fornix) and the anterior blade is allowed to rise gently and rest anterior to the cervix (in the anterior fornix). The examiner should take care to open and close the speculum slowly and gently to avoid causing unnecessary discomfort.

If it is difficult to visualize the cervix, hyperflexion of both hip joints to bring both thighs close to the abdominal wall in the dorsal lithotomy position may aid the examination. This position and a longer or wider speculum may be useful for the examination of patients with morbid obesity.

The cervix is visually inspected for erythema, lesions, or discharge or bleeding from the cervical os. In cases of trichomonas vaginitis, the exocervix may show punctuations or petechiae. Any cervical lesion can be biopsied using cervical punch biopsy forceps or Allis clamps, including polyps, ulcers, fungating masses, and warts.

Нормальна шийка матки (кольпоскопія) Зображення SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

While inserting or removing the speculum, the clinician should look for any vaginal erythema, erosions, ulcerations, synechiae, or discharge. Normal vaginal discharge is commonly white or clear and odorless, and the amount is minimal. Abnormal vaginal discharge may have a fishy odor and be thin and gray, frothy and yellow-green, or thick and white, resembling cheese curds. Additional tests such as pH tests, the whiff test, microscopy examination, fungal cultures, gonorrhea/chlamydia PCR test, or a commercially available vaginitis swab test can be done for the abnormal vaginal discharge.

A specimen for the Papanicolaou (Pap) test is taken from the endocervix and external cervix with a brush and plastic spatula or with a cervical sampler that can simultaneously collect cells from the cervical canal and the transition zone. The specimen is placed in a liquid medium, producing a cell suspension to be analyzed for cytology and human papillomavirus testing, and sometimes for gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis. Any menstrual or other blood, discharge, or other substances (eg, vaginal medications) that are covering the cervix, can be wiped off using a long cotton swab before collecting the Pap test sample.