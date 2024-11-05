Гострий бактеріальний менінгіт

Unless contraindicated, lumbar puncture (see also How To Do Lumbar Puncture) is done immediately to obtain CSF for analysis, the mainstay of diagnosis.

Contraindications to immediate lumbar puncture are signs suggesting markedly increased intracranial pressure (ICP) or an intracranial mass effect (eg, due to edema, hemorrhage, or tumor). Thus, lumbar puncture should be considered high risk with any of the following:

Papilledema

Focal neurologic deficits

Focal seizures

A known central nervous system mass lesion

Large stroke

Suspected central nervous system focal infection

In such cases, lumbar puncture may cause brain herniation and thus is deferred until neuroimaging (typically CT or MRI) is done to check for increased ICP or a mass effect. When lumbar puncture is deferred, treatment is best begun immediately (after blood sampling for culture and before neuroimaging). After ICP, if increased, has been lowered or if no mass effect or obstructive hydrocephalus is detected, lumbar puncture can be done.

CSF should be sent for analysis: cell count, protein, glucose, Gram staining, culture, PCR, and other tests as indicated clinically. Because Treponema pallidum requires long-term in vitro culture methods, a CSF VDRL (venereal disease research laboratory) test should be performed (1). A multiplex film-array PCR panel can provide rapid screening for multiple bacteria and viruses plus Cryptococcus neoformans in a CSF sample. This test, which is not always available, is used to supplement, not replace, culture and traditional tests. Simultaneously, a blood sample should be drawn and sent to have the CSF:blood glucose ratio determined. CSF cell count should be determined as soon as possible because white blood cells (WBCs) may adhere to the walls of the collecting tube, resulting in a falsely low cell count; in extremely purulent CSF, WBCs may lyse.

Typical CSF findings in bacterial meningitis include the following (see table Cerebrospinal Fluid Findings in Meningitis):

Increased pressure

Fluid that is often turbid

A high WBC count (consisting predominantly of polymorphonuclear neutrophils)

Elevated protein

A low CSF:blood glucose ratio

A CSF glucose level of ≤ 18 mg/dL or a CSF:blood glucose ratio of < 0.23 strongly suggests bacterial meningitis. In acute bacterial meningitis, an elevated protein level (usually 100 to 500 mg/dL) indicates blood-brain barrier injury.

CSF cell count and protein and glucose levels in patients with acute bacterial meningitis are not always typical. Atypical CSF findings may include (2):

Normal findings in early stages except for the presence of bacteria

Predominance of lymphocytes in about 14% of patients, particularly in neonates with gram-negative meningitis, patients with meningitis due to L. monocytogenes , and some patients with partially treated bacterial meningitis

Normal glucose in about 9% of patients

Normal WBC counts in severely immunosuppressed patients

When initial CSF findings are equivocal, a repeat lumbar puncture 12 to 24 hours later can sometimes clarify the direction in which CSF changes are heading or whether there was a laboratory error.

Таблиця Зміни спинномозкової рідини при менінгіті Таблиця

Identification of the causative bacteria in CSF involves Gram staining, culture, and, when available, PCR. Gram staining provides information rapidly, but the information is limited. For bacteria to be reliably detected with Gram stain, about 105 bacteria/mL must be present. Results may be falsely negative if any of the following occur:

CSF is handled carelessly.

Bacteria are not adequately resuspended after CSF has been allowed to settle.

Errors in decolorization or reading of the slide occur.

If clinicians suspect an anaerobic infection or other unusual bacteria, they should tell the laboratory before samples are plated for cultures. Prior antibiotic therapy can reduce the yield from Gram staining and culture. PCR, if available, and latex agglutination tests to detect bacterial antigens may be useful adjunctive tests, especially in patients who have already received antibiotics.

Determination of antibiotic sensitivity requires bacterial culture.

Until the cause of meningitis is confirmed, other tests using samples of CSF or blood may be done to check for other causes of meningitis, such as viruses (particularly herpes simplex), fungi, and cancer cells.