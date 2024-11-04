Стеноз шийного відділу хребта

Cervical spinal stenosis can be asymptomatic or present with neck pain, restricted range of movement, and signs and symptoms of spinal cord compression (myelopathy) with loss of balance and weakness and spasticity in the upper and lower extremities.

If there is concomitant impingement on cervical roots, patients may experience paresthesias and weakness in the affected nerve root distribution at the level of the stenosis. Cervical radiculopathies are often associated with central stenosis at the level of stenosis (C5-C6 stenosis with a unilateral or bilateral C6 radiculopathy). The cervical canal is wider during flexion and narrower in extension; thus, radicular symptoms may be exacerbated during extension.