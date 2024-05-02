Синдром синусоїдальної обструкції

Clinical evaluation and liver tests

Ultrasonography

Sometimes invasive tests (eg, liver biopsy, measurement of portal-hepatic venous pressure gradient)

The diagnosis is suspected in patients with unexplained clinical or laboratory evidence of liver disease, particularly in those with known risk factors, such as bone marrow or hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Laboratory results are nonspecific: elevated aminotransferase and conjugated bilirubin levels. Prothrombin time/international normalized ratio (PT/INR) becomes abnormal when disease is severe. Ultrasonography shows retrograde flow in the portal vein.

If the diagnosis is unclear, liver biopsy and measurement of the portal-hepatic venous pressure gradient is definitive (a pressure gradient > 10 mm Hg is consistent with sinusoidal obstruction syndrome). Measuring the pressure across the liver entails inserting a catheter percutaneously into a hepatic vein and then wedging it into the liver. This wedged pressure reflects portal vein pressure. (An exception is portal vein thrombosis; in this case, the pressure is normal despite portal hypertension.)