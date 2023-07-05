Респіраторний алкалоз

Pseudorespiratory alkalosis is low arterial Pco 2 and high pH in patients being treated with mechanical ventilation who have severe metabolic acidosis due to poor systemic perfusion (eg, cardiogenic shock, during CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation]). Pseudorespiratory alkalosis occurs when mechanical ventilation (often hyperventilation) eliminates larger-than-normal amounts of alveolar carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Exhalation of large amounts of CO 2 causes respiratory alkalosis in arterial blood (hence on ABG measurements), but poor systemic perfusion and cellular ischemia cause cellular acidosis, leading to acidosis of venous blood.

Diagnosis is by demonstration of marked differences in arterial and venous Pco 2 and pH and by elevated lactate levels in patients whose ABG measurement shows respiratory alkalosis.

Treatment is improvement of systemic hemodynamics.