Clinical evaluation

Sometimes radiographs

The most essential task is to distinguish ileus from intestinal obstruction. In both conditions, abdominal radiographs show gaseous distention of isolated segments of intestine. In postoperative ileus, however, gas may accumulate more in the colon than in the small bowel. Postoperative accumulation of gas in the small bowel often implies development of a complication (eg, obstruction, peritonitis).

Sometimes, radiographic findings are similar to those of intestinal obstruction; differentiation can be difficult unless clinical features clearly favor one or the other. A contrast-enhanced CT may help differentiate between the two and suggest an underlying cause of the ileus.