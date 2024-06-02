Вагінальна кровотеча

History of present illness should begin with asking the patient about the onset of the bleeding, including the timing and relationship to any causative factors. How the patient noticed the bleeding and how certain she is that the source is the vagina should be discussed. Bleeding on toilet tissue or in the toilet, and sometimes blood on underwear or a pad, may be from the genital, urinary, or gastrointestinal tract.

Questions should be asked to elicit the characteristics of the bleeding:

Onset: Start of the bleeding and whether there were any possible causative factors

Pattern: Intermittent or constant; relationship to menstrual cycle or sexual activity

Duration

Volume: Spotting, light bleeding, normal menstrual flow, or heavier; soaking a pad or tampon every 1 to 2 hours, passing blood clots, and/or feeling faint suggest heavy bleeding

Relationship to other symptoms: Presence of pelvic or abdominal pain or pressure, fever, or urinary or bowel symptoms

Clinicians should also ask about the following:

Menstrual history, including date of last normal menstrual period, age at menopause (when appropriate), cycle length and regularity, quantity and duration of typical menstrual bleeding

Previous episodes of abnormal bleeding and whether the cause was identified

Sexual history, including possible history of sexual assault

Ranges for normal menses are as follows: frequency (every 24 to 38 days), regularity (length of the longest and shortest cycles vary by < 7 to 9 days), duration (4.5 to 8 days), and volume of blood loss (5 to 80 mL) (see table Normal Menstrual Parameters).

Review of systems should seek symptoms of possible causes, including the following:

Past medical history should identify disorders known to cause vaginal bleeding, including a recent pregnancy, chronic irregular menses, or known structural disorders (eg, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis). Clinicians should identify risk factors for gynecologic cancers, including endometrial cancer (obesity, diabetes, unopposed estrogen [either endogenous, due to chronic ovulatory dysfunction, or exogenous, due to prolonged estrogen use without a progestin]), or family history of colorectal cancer or endometrial cancer before age 50 (suggesting Lynch syndrome), and cervical cancer (abnormal or inadequate cervical cancer screening, immunosuppression).

Medications should include specific questions about use of hormonal contraceptives, menopausal hormone therapy, other hormones, and other medications that can cause AUB (eg, anticoagulants, progestin-only contraceptives).

Family history of bleeding disorders or gynecologic cancers should be discussed.

Social history should include questions about domestic violence or recent history of sexual assault.