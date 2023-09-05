Знайомство з гінекологічними пухлинами

Gynecologic cancers involve the uterus, ovaries, cervix, vulva, vagina, fallopian tubes, or peritoneum. Gestational trophoblastic disease is a group of proliferative disorders originating from trophoblastic tissue in the uterus.

The most common gynecologic cancer in the United States is endometrial cancer, followed by ovarian cancer. Cervical cancer is common in low-resource countries; it is less common in high-resource countries where screening with the Papanicolaou (Pap) test, human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, and HPV vaccination are widely available.

Many gynecologic cancers present as a pelvic mass or abnormal vaginal bleeding.