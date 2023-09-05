skip to main content
Знайомство з гінекологічними пухлинами

ЗаPedro T. Ramirez, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital;
Gloria Salvo, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

    Gynecologic cancers involve the uterus, ovaries, cervix, vulva, vagina, fallopian tubes, or peritoneum. Gestational trophoblastic disease is a group of proliferative disorders originating from trophoblastic tissue in the uterus.

    The most common gynecologic cancer in the United States is endometrial cancer, followed by ovarian cancer. Cervical cancer is common in low-resource countries; it is less common in high-resource countries where screening with the Papanicolaou (Pap) test, human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, and HPV vaccination are widely available.

    Many gynecologic cancers present as a pelvic mass or abnormal vaginal bleeding.

