Кровотеча з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності

A self-diagnosed pregnancy is verified with a urine hCG test. For women with a documented pregnancy, several tests are done:

Quantitative beta-hCG level

Blood typing and Rh testing

Usually ultrasonography

Rh testing is done to determine whether Rho(D) immune globulin is needed to prevent maternal sensitization. If bleeding is substantial, testing should also include complete blood count and either type and screen (for abnormal antibodies) or cross-matching. For major hemorrhage or shock, prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time (PT/PTT), fibrinogen level, and fibrin split products are also determined.

Transvaginal pelvic ultrasonography is done to confirm an intrauterine pregnancy. If products of conception have been obtained intact, transvaginal pelvic ultrasonography is also suggested to confirm completed abortion and absence of retained products of conception. If patients are in shock or bleeding is substantial, ultrasonography should be done at the bedside.

The quantitative beta-hCG level helps interpret ultrasound results, but there is not absolute correlation between a certain hCG level and gestational age, due to variability and sometimes multiple gestation.

In addition, intrauterine pregnancy is still possible even if it is not seen on transvaginal ultrasonography. No established beta-hCG level can exclude an intrauterine pregnancy. The discriminatory zone is the level of beta-hCG above which a transvaginal ultrasound should be able to visualize a gestational sac with a yolk sac, a finding that confirms an intrauterine pregnancy. Levels of ≥ 1000 to 2000 mIU/mL are commonly used as the discriminatory zone; however, some studies show that a gestational sac may not be visualized until the hCG is ≥ 3510 IU/L (1). The discriminatory level at the facility where the test is done should be used to guide clinical management (2). In stable patients, serial ultrasonography can help guide management when beta-hCG levels are near this discriminatory zone.

Ultrasonography can also help identify a ruptured corpus luteum cyst and gestational trophoblastic disease. It can show products of conception in the uterus, which are present in patients with incomplete, septic, or missed abortion.

If the patient is stable and clinical suspicion for ectopic pregnancy is low, serial beta-hCG levels may be done on an outpatient basis. Normally, the level doubles every 1.4 to 2.1 days up to 41 days gestation; in ectopic pregnancy (and in abortions), levels may be lower than expected by dates and usually do not double as rapidly. If clinical suspicion for ectopic pregnancy is moderate or high (eg, because of substantial blood loss, adnexal tenderness, or both), diagnostic uterine evacuation or dilation and curettage (D & C) or diagnostic laparoscopy should be considered.