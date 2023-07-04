Кровотеча з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності

Vaginal bleeding occurs in approximately 20% of confirmed pregnancies during the first 20 weeks of gestation; about half of these cases end in spontaneous abortion (1).
Vaginal bleeding is also associated with other adverse pregnancy outcomes such as the following:
Perinatal death
Довідковий матеріал
1. Everett C: Incidence and outcome of bleeding before the 20th week of pregnancy: prospective study from general practice. BMJ 315(7099):32-34, 1997. doi:10.1136/bmj.315.7099.32
Етіологія
Obstetric or nonobstetric disorders may cause vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy).
The most dangerous cause of vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy is
A ruptured corpus luteum cyst, although less common, is also possible and may cause hemorrhage with hemoperitoneum and potential shock.
The most common cause is
Spontaneous abortion (threatened, inevitable, incomplete, complete, missed)
Деякі причини кровотечі з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Obstetric disorders
Vaginal bleeding with or without abdominal or pelvic pain (often sudden, localized, and constant, not crampy)
Closed cervical os
No fetal heart sounds
Possible hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy is ruptured
Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Sometimes, endometrial sampling
Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy
Threatened abortion
Vaginal bleeding with or without crampy abdominal pain
Closed cervical os
Fetal heart rate auscultation
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Inevitable abortion
Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain
Open cervical os (dilated cervix)
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Incomplete abortion
Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain
Open or closed cervical os
Products of conception often seen or felt through os
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Complete abortion
Mild vaginal bleeding at presentation but usually a history of significant vaginal bleeding immediately preceding visit; sometimes, with mild, crampy abdominal pain
Closed cervical os; uterus is nonpregnant size
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)
Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain
Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge
Uterine tenderness
Open cervical os
Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)
Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain
Larger-than-expected uterine size, often elevated blood pressure, severe vomiting
If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina
Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray
Ruptured corpus luteum cyst
Localized abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, sometimes nausea and vomiting
Sudden onset of symptoms
Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy
Gynecologic or other disorders
Trauma
History or suspicion of physical trauma (eg, motor vehicle accident, laceration of the cervix or vagina due to instrumentation or sexual assault, sometimes a complication of chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis)
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography (to evaluate fetus)
Other imaging studies (to evaluate for injury or internal bleeding)
Questions about possible intimate partner violence or sexual assault, if suspected
Spotting or scant bleeding with vaginal discharge
Sometimes, dyspareunia
Evaluation for vaginitis and STIs
Mucopurulent cervical discharge
Sometimes, scant vaginal bleeding
Sometimes, cervical motion tenderness, abdominal pain, or both
Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Scant vaginal bleeding, no pain
Polypoid mass protruding from cervix
Pelvic examination
Histology of specimen after biopsy or removal
Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.
* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.
Оцінка
A pregnant woman with vaginal bleeding must be evaluated promptly.
Ectopic pregnancy or causes of severe vaginal bleeding (eg, inevitable or incomplete abortion, ruptured hemorrhagic corpus luteum cyst) can lead to hemorrhagic shock. Blood type and screen or crossmatching should be done, and IV access should be established early during evaluation in case such complications occur.
Історія
History of present illness should include the following:
Estimated due date (and whether this is based on last menstrual period or ultrasonography)
Any risk factors for obstetric complications and prior testing or complications during the current pregnancy
Description and amount of bleeding, including how many pads were soaked and whether clots or tissue were passed
Presence or absence of pain
The patient should be asked questions to determine whether it is certain that the source of the bleeding is vaginal. Urinary or gastrointestinal tract bleeding can sometimes be mistaken for vaginal bleeding.
If pain is present, onset, location, duration, and character should be determined.
Review of symptoms should note fever, chills, abdominal or pelvic pain, vaginal discharge, and neurologic symptoms such as dizziness, light-headedness, syncope, or near syncope.
Past medical history should include gravidity (number of confirmed pregnancies), parity (number of term and preterm deliveries), number of abortions (spontaneous or induced), and risk factors for ectopic pregnancy and spontaneous abortion.
Фізикальне обстеження
Evaluation of patients during pregnancy should include routine prenatal evaluation to assess maternal and fetal status, including
Assessment of maternal vital signs
Abdominal examination for fundal height
Sometimes, pelvic examination
Evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate auscultation
Sometimes pelvic ultrasonography (depending on symptoms and gestational age)
Physical examination directed at evaluating vaginal bleeding includes review of vital signs for fever and signs of hypovolemia (tachycardia, hypotension).
Evaluation focuses on abdominal and pelvic examinations. The abdomen is palpated for tenderness, peritoneal signs (rebound, rigidity, guarding), and uterine size. Fetal heart sounds should be checked with a Doppler ultrasound probe.
Pelvic examination includes inspection of external genitals, speculum examination, and bimanual examination. Blood or products of conception in the vaginal vault, if present, are removed; products of conception are sent to a laboratory for confirmation.
The cervix should be inspected for discharge, dilation, lesions, polyps, and gestational tissue in the os.
Bimanual examination should check for cervical motion tenderness, adnexal masses or tenderness, and uterine size.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Hemodynamic instability (hypotension, tachycardia, or both)
Orthostatic changes in pulse or blood pressure
Syncope or near-syncope
Peritoneal signs (rebound, rigidity, guarding)
Fever, chills, and mucopurulent vaginal discharge
Інтерпретація результатів
Clinical findings help suggest a cause but are rarely diagnostic (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding). However, a dilated cervix plus passage of apparent fetal tissue and crampy abdominal pain strongly suggests spontaneous abortion, and septic abortion is usually apparent from the circumstances and signs of severe infection (fever, toxic appearance, purulent or bloody discharge). Even if these classic manifestations are not present, threatened or missed abortion is possible, and the most serious cause—ruptured ectopic pregnancy—must be excluded.
Although the classic description of ectopic pregnancy includes severe pain, peritoneal signs, and a tender adnexal mass, ectopic pregnancy can manifest in many ways and should always be considered, even when bleeding appears scant and pain appears minimal.
Дослідження
A self-diagnosed pregnancy is verified with a urine hCG test. For women with a documented pregnancy, several tests are done:
Quantitative beta-hCG level
Blood typing and Rh testing
Usually ultrasonography
Rh testing is done to determine whether Rho(D) immune globulin is needed to prevent maternal sensitization. If bleeding is substantial, testing should also include complete blood count and either type and screen (for abnormal antibodies) or cross-matching. For major hemorrhage or shock, prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time (PT/PTT), fibrinogen level, and fibrin split products are also determined.
Transvaginal pelvic ultrasonography is done to confirm an intrauterine pregnancy. If products of conception have been obtained intact, transvaginal pelvic ultrasonography is also suggested to confirm completed abortion and absence of retained products of conception. If patients are in shock or bleeding is substantial, ultrasonography should be done at the bedside.
The quantitative beta-hCG level helps interpret ultrasound results, but there is not absolute correlation between a certain hCG level and gestational age, due to variability and sometimes multiple gestation.
In addition, intrauterine pregnancy is still possible even if it is not seen on transvaginal ultrasonography. No established beta-hCG level can exclude an intrauterine pregnancy. The discriminatory zone is the level of beta-hCG above which a transvaginal ultrasound should be able to visualize a gestational sac with a yolk sac, a finding that confirms an intrauterine pregnancy. Levels of ≥ 1000 to 2000 mIU/mL are commonly used as the discriminatory zone; however, some studies show that a gestational sac may not be visualized until the hCG is ≥ 3510 IU/L (1). The discriminatory level at the facility where the test is done should be used to guide clinical management (2). In stable patients, serial ultrasonography can help guide management when beta-hCG levels are near this discriminatory zone.
Ultrasonography can also help identify a ruptured corpus luteum cyst and gestational trophoblastic disease. It can show products of conception in the uterus, which are present in patients with incomplete, septic, or missed abortion.
If the patient is stable and clinical suspicion for ectopic pregnancy is low, serial beta-hCG levels may be done on an outpatient basis. Normally, the level doubles every 1.4 to 2.1 days up to 41 days gestation; in ectopic pregnancy (and in abortions), levels may be lower than expected by dates and usually do not double as rapidly. If clinical suspicion for ectopic pregnancy is moderate or high (eg, because of substantial blood loss, adnexal tenderness, or both), diagnostic uterine evacuation or dilation and curettage (D & C) or diagnostic laparoscopy should be considered.
Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики
1. Connolly A, Ryan DH, Stuebe AM, Wolfe HM: Reevaluation of discriminatory and threshold levels for serum β-hCG in early pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol 121(1):65-70, 2013. doi:10.1097/aog.0b013e318278f421
2. Doubilet PM, Benson CB: Further evidence against the reliability of the human chorionic gonadotropin discriminatory level. J Ultrasound Med 30 (12):1637–1642, 2011. doi:10.7863/jum.2011.30.12.1637
Лікування
Treatment of vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy is directed at the underlying disorder:
Ruptured ectopic pregnancy: Immediate laparoscopy or laparotomy
Unruptured ectopic pregnancy: Methotrexate or salpingotomy or salpingectomy via laparoscopy or laparotomy
Threatened abortion or inevitable abortion: Expectant management for hemodynamically stable patients
Incomplete or missed abortions: D & C or uterine evacuation
Complete abortion: Obstetric follow-up
Septic abortion: IV antibiotics and urgent uterine evacuation if retained products of conception are identified during ultrasonography
Women who have an Rh-negative blood type and have vaginal bleeding or an ectopic pregnancy should be given Rho(D) immune globulin to prevent alloimmunization.
Ключові моменти
If patients have vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy, always be alert for ectopic pregnancy; symptoms can be mild or severe.
Spontaneous abortion is the most common cause of bleeding during early pregnancy.
Always do Rh testing for women who present with vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy to determine whether Rho(D) immune globulin is needed.