Usually treatment for chlamydia and gonorrhea

In certain clinical situations, patients with signs and symptoms suggestive of cervicitis should be treated empirically for gonorrhea and chlamydia, even before test results are received. This includes settings in which patient follow up is uncertain (eg, emergency department, urgent care clinic) or if the clinical suspicion is high and expediting treatment may benefit the patient. Treatment is the following:

Chlamydia: Azithromycin 1 g orally once or doxycycline 100 mg orally twice a day for 7 days

Gonorrhea: Ceftriaxone 500 mg IM once for patients weighing < 150 kg or 1g IM once for patients weighing ≥ 150 kg plus azithromycin 1 g orally once (due to emerging resistance of N. gonorrhoeae to cephalosporins)

Once the cause or causes are identified based on the results of microbiologic testing, subsequent treatment is adjusted accordingly.

If the cause is the herpes simplex virus, infection usually persists for life. Antiviral medications can control but not cure these infections.

If cervicitis persists despite treatment, reinfection with chlamydiae and N. gonorrhoeae should be ruled out, and empiric treatment with moxifloxacin 400 mg orally once a day for 7 to 14 days (eg, for 10 days) should be started to cover possible M. genitalium infection. M. genitalium has been associated with cervicitis, pelvic inflammatory disease, preterm delivery, and infertility and should be investigated in patients with nongonococcal, nonchlamydial cervicitis if polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is available.

If the cause is a bacterial STI, sex partners should be tested and treated simultaneously. They should abstain from sexual intercourse until the infection has been eliminated from the patient and all partners.

All women with confirmed chlamydia or gonorrhea, and those diagnosed with trichomoniasis, should be tested 3 months after treatment because reinfection is common.