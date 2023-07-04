Внутрішньоматкова спіраль (ВМС)

In the United States, 12% of women who use contraception use intrauterine devices (IUDs). IUDs are popular because of their advantages as a contraceptive method, including being highly effective and having minimal side effects. Also, IUDs need to be changed only every 3, 5, 8, or 10 years, avoiding the need to use a daily, weekly, or monthly contraceptive method.
In the United States, available IUDs include levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs and an intrauterine copper contraceptive.
Levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs include
A 13.5-mg IUD (14 mcg a day) is effective for 3 years and has a 3-year cumulative pregnancy rate of 1.0% (1).
A 19.5-mg IUD (17.5 mcg a day) is effective for 5 years and has a cumulative 5-year pregnancy rate of 0.9 to 1.4%.
Two 52 mg IUDs (20 mcg a day initially, declining to 10 mcg a day after 5 years) are effective for 8 years with a cumulative 8-year pregnancy rate of 0.5 to 1.1% (2, 3).
The intrauterine copper contraceptive is effective for 10 years; it has a cumulative 12-year pregnancy rate of < 2% (4). See table Comparison of Intrauterine Devices.
Порівняння внутрішньоматкових спіралей
Levonorgestrel 3-year (13.5 mg) IUD
Levonorgestrel 5-year (19.5 mg) IUD
Levonorgestrel 8-year (52 mg) IUD
Copper-T380A
Pregnancy rate at 1 year of use
0.4%
0.2%
0.2–0.6%
—
Cumulative pregnancy rate for maximum duration of use
1.0%
0.9–1.4%
0.5–1.1%
< 2% at 12 years
Reversibility
Rapid
Rapid
Rapid
Rapid
Standard duration
3 years
5 years
8 years
10 years*
Changes in bleeding
Irregular bleeding
Amenorrhea at 1 year: 6%
Irregular bleeding
Amenorrhea at 1 year: 12%
Irregular bleeding
Amenorrhea at 1 year: 20%
No change in cyclical nature of cycles
Mean monthly blood loss
—
5 mL (at 6 months of use)
5 mL (at 6 months of use)
50‒80 mL
Additional benefits
—
—
May be used to treat heavy menstrual bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, or endometriosis
May be used as emergency contraception
Nonhormonal
Adverse effects
Minimal: Headache, spotting, breast tenderness, nausea (which usually resolves within 6 months)
Same as for the 3-year IUD
Same as for the 3-year IUD
More severe menstrual cramps (usually relieved by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]) and heavier flow
Primary mechanism of action
Thickens cervical mucus and prevents fertilization
Same as for the 3-year IUD
Same as for the 3-year IUD
Use of copper ions to produce a sterile inflammatory response that is toxic to sperm, thus preventing fertilization
* Evidence supports use for 12 years.
Введення внутрішньоматкової спіралі
Clinicians do not need to do a Papanicolaou (Pap) test or human papillomavirus (HPV) test before they insert an IUD, unless the patient is due for cervical cancer screening. Testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)—gonorrhea and chlamydia—prior to IUD insertion should be based on "risk-based" screening (age ≤ 25 years, multiple sexual partners, inconsistent condom use, and/or history of a STI) (5). However, clinicians do not need to wait for results of STI testing before they insert an IUD. If results are positive, patients should be treated with appropriate antibiotics; the IUD is left in place. If purulent cervical discharge is observed just before planned IUD insertion, the IUD is not inserted and STI testing is done; the infection, if present, is then treated, and the IUD is inserted after treatment of the infection is complete.
The package insert for the IUD should be read before insertion to review the insertion technique. When IUDs are inserted, sterile technique is used as much as possible. Bimanual examination should be done to determine the position of the uterus and a tenaculum should be placed on the anterior lip of the cervix to stabilize the uterus, straighten the uterine axis, and help ensure correct placement of the IUD. A uterine sound device may be used to measure the length of the uterine cavity before IUD insertion. Before insertion, a paracervical block may be used to decrease pain during insertion (6).
An IUD may be inserted at any time during the menstrual cycle if a woman has not had unprotected intercourse during the past month.
A routine follow-up visit after IUD insertion is not necessary. Patients should be counseled to return for evaluation if they experience symptoms or complications (eg, pain, heavy bleeding, abnormal vaginal discharge, fever, expulsion) or are dissatisfied with the method (7).
An IUD may be inserted immediately after an induced or a spontaneous abortion during the 1st or 2nd trimester and immediately after delivery of the placenta in a cesarean or vaginal delivery.
Протипоказання
Most women can use an IUD. Contraindications include the following:
Anatomic abnormalities that distort the uterine cavity
Current pelvic infection, usually pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), mucopurulent cervicitis with a suspected STI, pelvic tuberculosis, septic abortion, or puerperal endometritis or sepsis within the past 3 months
Unexplained vaginal bleeding
Pregnancy
Gestational trophoblastic disease with persistently elevated serum beta–human chorionic gonadotropin (beta-hCG) levels (a relative contraindication because supporting data are lacking)
Known cervical cancer or endometrial cancer
For levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs, breast cancer or allergy to levonorgestrel
For copper T380 IUDs, Wilson disease or allergy to copper
Conditions that do not contraindicate IUDs include the following:
Contraindications to contraceptives that contain estrogen (eg, history of venous thromboembolism, smoking > 15 cigarettes a day in women > 35, migraine with aura, migraine of any type in women > 35)
A history of PID, STIs, or ectopic pregnancy
Breastfeeding
Adolescence
The patient's personal beliefs about abortion because IUDs are not abortifacients (however, a copper or 52-mg levonorgestrel-releasing IUD used for emergency contraception may prevent implantation of the blastocyst, possibly terminating a viable pregnancy)
Побічні ефекти
Vaginal bleeding is often irregular in the first several months after insertion of a levonorgestrel-releasing IUD. Bleeding then stops completely within 1 year in up to 20% of women; some patients consider this effect a benefit of the IUD.
An intrauterine copper contraceptive may cause heavier menstrual bleeding and more severe cramping, which can be relieved by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs; eg, ibuprofen).
Women should be told about these effects before the IUD is inserted because this information may help them decide which type of IUD to choose.
Потенційні переваги
Levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs are associated with a decreased risk of endometrial cancer and ovarian cancer. Data about whether they increase the risk of breast cancer are conflicting (8).
If a woman has had unprotected intercourse within the past 7 days, an intrauterine copper contraceptive or a 52-mg levonorgestrel-releasing IUD may be inserted as emergency contraception.
Ускладнення
Average IUD expulsion rates are usually < 5% within the first year after insertion; however, expulsion rates are higher if the IUD is inserted immediately (< 10 minutes) after a delivery. After insertion, a clinician confirms correct placement at 6 weeks by looking for the strings attached to the IUD, which are typically trimmed to 3 cm from the external cervical os.
The uterus is perforated in about 1/1000 IUD insertions. Perforation typically occurs at the time of IUD insertion. Sometimes only the distal part of the IUD penetrates; then over the next few months, uterine contractions force the IUD into the peritoneal cavity. If the strings are not visible during pelvic examination, clinicians may do one or more of the following:
Use a cytobrush to attempt to sweep the strings out of the cervical canal
Gently probe the uterine cavity with an IUD hook, sound, or biopsy instrument (unless pregnancy is suspected), being careful not to push the IUD further into the uterine cavity or myometrium
Do ultrasonography; alligator forceps may be used under sonographic guidance (9)
If the IUD is not seen, an abdominal x-ray is taken to exclude an intraperitoneal location. Intraperitoneal IUDs may cause intestinal adhesions. IUDs that have perforated the uterus are removed via laparoscopy.
If expulsion or perforation is suspected, a backup contraceptive method should be used.
Rarely, salpingitis (pelvic inflammatory disease [PID]) develops during the first month after insertion because bacteria are displaced into the uterine cavity during insertion; however, this risk is low and routine antibiotic prophylaxis is not indicated. If PID develops, antibiotics should be given. The IUD need not be removed unless the infection persists despite antibiotics. IUD strings do not provide access for bacteria. Except during the first month after insertion, IUDs do not increase the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease.
If Actinomyces-like organisms on a Pap test in women with no symptoms of infection does not require antibiotics nor IUD removal.
The incidence of ectopic pregnancy is much lower in IUD users than in women using no contraceptive method because IUDs effectively prevent pregnancy. However, if a women becomes pregnant while an IUD is in place, she should be told that risk of ectopic pregnancy is increased, and she should be evaluated promptly.
Довідкові матеріали
1. Nelson A, Apter D, Hauck B, et al: Two low-dose levonorgestrel intrauterine contraceptive systems: a randomized controlled trial [published correction appears in Obstet Gynecol 123(5):1109, 2014]. Obstet Gynecol 122(6):1205-1213, 2013. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000000019
2. Jensen JT, Lukkari-Lax E, Schulze A, et al: Contraceptive efficacy and safety of the 52-mg levonorgestrel intrauterine system for up to 8 years: findings from the Mirena Extension Trial. Am J Obstet Gynecol 227(6):873.e1-873.e12, 2022. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2022.09.007
3. Creinin MD, Schreiber CA, Turok DK, et al: Levonorgestrel 52 mg intrauterine system efficacy and safety through 8 years of use. Am J Obstet Gynecol 227(6):871.e1-871.e7, 2022. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2022.05.022
4. Long-term reversible contraception. Twelve years of experience with the TCu380A and TCu220C. Contraception 56(6):341-352, 1997.
5. Grentzer JM, Peipert JF, Zhao Q, et al: Risk-based screening for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae prior to intrauterine device insertion. Contraception 92(4):313-318, 2015. doi:10.1016/j.contraception.2015.06.012
6. Mody SK, Farala JP, Jimenez B, et al: Paracervical block for intrauterine device placement among nulliparous women: A randomized controlled trial, Obstet Gynecol 132 (3): 575–582, 2018. doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000002790
7. Curtis KM, Jatlaoui TC, Tepper NK, et al: U.S. Selected Practice Recommendations for Contraceptive Use, 2016. MMWR Recomm Rep 65 (4):1–66, 2016. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.rr6504a1
8. Jareid M, Thalabard JC, Aarflot M, et al: Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system use is associated with a decreased risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer, without increased risk of breast cancer: Results from the NOWAC Study. Gynecol Oncol 149 (1), 127–132, 2018, doi.org/10.1016/j.ygyno.2018.02.006
9. Prabhakaran S, Chuang A: In-office retrieval of intrauterine contraceptive devices with missing strings. Contraception 83(2):102-106, 2011. doi:10.1016/j.contraception.2010.07.004
Ключові моменти
IUDs are highly effective contraceptives and have minimal systemic effects, and IUDs need to be changed only every 3, 5, 8, or 10 years depending on the IUD chosen.
Types include levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs (effective for 3 to 8 years, depending on the type) and an intrauterine copper contraceptive (effective for 10 years, with a 12-year pregnancy rate of < 2%).
A Pap or HPV test is not required before IUD insertion unless the patient is due for cervical cancer screening.
Inform women that both types of IUDs can affect menstrual bleeding (amenorrhea with levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs and possibly heavier menstrual bleeding and more severe cramping with the copper T380 IUD).
Counsel patients to return for evaluation after IUD placement if they have complications (eg, pain, heavy bleeding, abnormal vaginal discharge, fever, expulsion).
If the strings are not visible during the pelvic examination, attempt to sweep the strings out with a cytobrush or gently probe the uterine cavity using an IUD hook, uterine sound, or biopsy instrument (unless pregnancy is suspected), and if needed, do ultrasonography or take an abdominal x-ray to check for location.