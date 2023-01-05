Аномальна маткова кровотеча

Causes of AUB in nonpregnant women of reproductive age may be classified as structural or nonstructural to aid in identification of the cause and guide treatment. The PALM-COEIN classification system may be used (1). PALM-COEIN is a mnemonic for the structural causes (PALM) and nonstructural (COEIN) causes of abnormal bleeding (see figure PALM-COEIN classification system).

Система класифікації PALM-COEIN

AUB due to ovulatory dysfunction (AUB-O) is the most common type of nonstructural AUB and the most common cause overall. AUB-O can result from any disorder or condition that causes anovulation or oligo-ovulation (irregular or infrequent ovulation—see table Some Causes of Ovulatory Dysfunction). Causes of ovulatory dysfunction include

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Hyperprolactinemia

Hypothyroidism

Perimenarche or perimenopause

Primary ovarian insufficiency

Idiopathic (sometimes occurring when gonadotropin levels are normal)

During perimenopause, AUB-O may be an early sign of ovarian insufficiency; follicles are still developing but, despite increasing levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), do not produce enough estrogen to trigger ovulation.

Approximately 20% of women with endometriosis have AUB-O due to unknown mechanisms. Other causes are a short follicular phase and luteal phase dysfunction (due to inadequate progesterone stimulation of the endometrium); a rapid decrease in estrogen before ovulation can cause spotting.

Other causes of ovulatory dysfunction are systemic disease (eg, liver or kidney disease, Cushing syndrome). Significant physical or emotional stress or poor nutrition are typical causes of hypothalamic amenorrhea, but some patients have oligo-ovulation and, thus, oligomenorrhea. In some cases, AUB-O is idiopathic (sometimes occurring when gonadotropin levels are normal).

Other nonstructural causes of AUB include

Coagulopathy

Endometrial factors (eg, endometritis)

Iatrogenic (eg, breakthrough bleeding on hormonal contraceptives)

Structural types of AUB include

Cervical or endometrial polyps

Adenomyosis

Leiomyoma (uterine fibroids)

Uterine or cervical cancer