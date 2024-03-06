Гінекологічні діагностичні дослідження та процедури

Women who are of reproductive age may be tested for pregnancy if they are trying to become pregnant, are concerned about an unintended pregnancy, or have gynecologic symptoms.

A serum test of the beta-subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is the most sensitive pregnancy test. It can detect pregnancy as early as just before or after the missed menstrual period. An hCG level ≤ 5 mIU/mL is undetectable with the assays used at most laboratories and is considered a negative pregnancy test result by most of the labs. Some assays can detect levels as low as 1 or 2 mIU/mL.

Urine pregnancy tests also measure beta-hCG, but they are less sensitive than serum tests. Urine tests typically detect beta-hCG levels of 12 to 50 mIU/mL (1). Also, the hCG concentration is lower in urine than in serum. Urine tests are typically positive at about 1 week after the first day of the missed menstrual period. On the first day after the missed period, approximately half of pregnant women will have a negative test result.

Home urine pregnancy test sensitivity and specificity can be variable depending upon the specific test kit, user's technique, and interpretation. Thus, any positive home pregnancy test should be confirmed by either a laboratory urine or serum pregnancy test.