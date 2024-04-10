Ендометріоз

Direct visualization, usually during pelvic laparoscopy

Biopsy

Sometimes pelvic ultrasound or MRI

Diagnosis of endometriosis is suspected based on typical symptoms. Misdiagnosis as pelvic inflammatory disease, urinary tract infection, or irritable bowel syndrome is common. Negative cervical and/or urine cultures suggest the possibility of endometriosis.

The diagnosis of endometriosis must be confirmed by direct visualization, usually via pelvic laparoscopy but sometimes via laparotomy, pelvic examination, sigmoidoscopy, or cystoscopy. Biopsy is not required, but results confirm the diagnosis.

Macroscopic appearance (eg, clear, red, blue, brown, black) and size of implants vary during the menstrual cycle. However, typically, early lesions are clear or red (hemorrhagic). As the blood in the lesions oxidizes, they turn purple, then brown; they then turn to bluish or purplish brown spots that are > 5 mm and resemble powder burns.

Microscopically, endometrial glands and stroma are usually present. Stromal elements in the absence of glandular elements indicate a rare variant of endometriosis called stromal endometriosis.

Imaging tests may not reliably detect endometriosis. However, a pelvic ultrasound or MRI showing an ovarian cyst consistent with an endometrioma is highly suggestive of the diagnosis. The presence and size of ovarian endometriomas are part of the staging system for endometriosis (stage III: small endometriomas; stage IV: large endometriomas), and a decrease in endometrioma size can show response to treatment.

Because endometrial tissue has a unique MR signal, MRI is becoming increasingly useful for evaluating patients who may have endometriosis (1). T1- and T2-weighted MRI can detect some endometriotic lesions in the pelvis, particularly larger lesions. Hemorrhage in the fallopian tubes or in an ovarian cyst without an increase in blood flow suggests endometriosis. Multiple large areas of endometriosis located in the cul de sac indicate severe (stage IV) endometriosis.

No laboratory tests contribute to the diagnosis of endometriosis, although biomarkers such as plasma microRNA are being studied in clinical trials (2).

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Staging endometriosis helps physicians formulate a treatment plan and evaluate response to therapy. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, endometriosis may be classified as stage I (minimal), II (mild), III (moderate), or IV (severe), based on

Number, location, and depth of implants

Presence of endometriomas and filmy or dense adhesions (see table Stages of Endometriosis)

Таблиця Стадії ендометріозу Таблиця

Other classification or clinical outcome prediction systems have been developed for endometriosis, but few have been found to be clinically useful. The endometriosis fertility index (EFI) has been found to correlate with spontaneous pregnancy rates (without use of assisted reproductive technologies) after surgery for endometriosis, however results varied across studies (3).