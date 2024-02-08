Порушення овуляторної функції

Chronic anovulation that is not due to hyperprolactinemia may also be treated with the antiestrogen clomiphene citrate.

Clomiphene is most effective when the cause is polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Clomiphene 50 mg orally once a day is started between the third and fifth day after bleeding begins; bleeding may have occurred spontaneously or have been induced (eg, by progestin withdrawal). Clomiphene is continued for 5 days. Ovulation usually occurs 5 to 10 days (mean 7 days) after the last day of clomiphene; if ovulation occurs, menses follows within 35 days of the induced bleeding episode.

If menses does not occur, a pregnancy test is done. If the woman is not pregnant, the treatment cycle is repeated. The daily dose can be increased by up to 50 mg every cycle to a maximum of 200 mg/dose as needed to induce ovulation. Treatment is continued as needed for up to 4 ovulatory cycles. Most women who become pregnant do so by the fourth cycle in which ovulation occurs. Ovulation occurs in 75 to 80% of women treated with clomiphene, but the pregnancy rate is at most 40 to 50% (3).

Adverse effects of clomiphene include vasomotor flushes (10%), abdominal distention (6%), breast tenderness (2%), nausea (3%), visual symptoms (1 to 2%), and headaches (1 to 2%). Multifetal pregnancy (primarily twins) occurs in approximately 5%, and ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome occurs in ≤ 1%. Ovarian cysts are common. A previously suggested association between clomiphene taken for > 12 cycles and ovarian cancer has not been confirmed.

Clomiphene should not be given to women who are pregnant because, theoretically, it may cause genital birth defects.