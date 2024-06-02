Вагінальна кровотеча у дітей

General medical history is obtained; for infants, birth history and mother's obstetric history are included. Family history of cancer is important. The medical history is obtained from the parent (or caregiver) and the child, if age-appropriate.

History of present illness should include questions to elicit characteristics of the bleeding:

Onset: Start of the bleeding and whether there were any possible causative factors

Pattern: Intermittent or constant

Duration

Volume: Bleeding may be spotting, light bleeding, or heavier

Relationship to other symptoms: Presence of pelvic or abdominal pain or pressure, fever, or urinary or bowel symptoms

Review of systems should seek symptoms of possible causes, including the following:

Pelvic pain, nausea, vomiting: Adnexal torsion

Vaginal discharge, fever, and pelvic pain: Pelvic infection, with possible sexual assault

If sexual abuse of a child is suspected, a structured forensic interview based on the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Protocol can be used. It helps the child report information about the experienced event and improves the quality of information obtained.