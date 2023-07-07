Women who have a uterus (ie, have not had a hysterectomy) are usually given estrogen, and this must be given in combination with a progestogen (progesterone or synthetic progestin), because unopposed estrogen increases risk of endometrial hyperplasia and cancer.

For systemic estrogen therapy, oral, transdermal (patch, lotion, spray, or gel), or vaginal forms may be used. Treatment should start with the lowest dose; the dose is increased every 2 to 4 weeks as needed. Doses vary by preparation. Examples of preparations and low doses for systemic therapy include

0.3 mg conjugated estrogen orally once daily

0.5 mg estradiol orally once daily

0.014 to 0.375 mg a day estradiol as a patch applied to the skin once or twice weekly

0.05mg a day estradiol vaginal ring inserted every 3 months

There are also daily estradiol skin gels and sprays available in varying doses.

The progestogen is taken continuously (ie, daily) or sequentially (cyclically; 12 to 14 consecutive days of every 4 week). Examples of preparations and doses are

Medroxyprogesterone acetate: 2.5 mg for continuous use and 5 mg for sequential use

Micronized progesterone (a natural rather than synthetic progesterone): 100 mg for continuous use and 200 mg for sequential use

Levonorgestrel 52 mg (releases 20 mcg a day for 5 years, 10 mcg a day from 5 to 8 years) intrauterine device

Bleeding due to progestogen withdrawal is less likely with continuous therapy, although irregular bleeding can occur during the first 6 to 9 months of therapy.

Combination products of estrogen and a progestogen are available as pills and transdermal patches.

Pills (eg, 0.3 mg conjugated estrogens plus medroxyprogesterone acetate 1.5 mg once daily; norethindrone acetate 0.1 mg plus estradiol 0.5 mg once daily)

Patches (eg, estradiol 0.045 mg plus levonorgestrel 0.015 mg a day released by a patch applied to the skin once weekly)

For women who have had a hysterectomy, systemic estrogen therapy is used alone.

An alternative to systemic estrogen therapy is combination conjugated estrogen/bazedoxifene (a selective estrogen receptor modulator [SERM]). This is a good option for women with a history of breast tenderness or bleeding on estrogen therapy and those with a family history of breast cancer. Bazedoxifene acts as an estrogen receptor antagonist in the endometrium and protects against endometrial cancer; thus, a progestogen is not needed. Conjugated estrogen/bazedoxifene relieves hot flushes, improve sleep, prevent bone loss, and lessen symptoms of vaginal atrophy. Benefits of conjugated estrogen/bazedoxifene include a lower incidence of breast tenderness and abnormal uterine bleeding than with other forms of menopausal hormone therapy; incidence is similar to that with placebo. Breast density and incidence of breast cancer did not increase in women who were followed for 2 years (2). Risk of venous thromboembolism is similar to that with estrogen, but conjugated estrogen/bazedoxifene appears to protect the endometrium and potentially the breast. Bazedoxifene as a single medication is not available in the United States.

Progestogens are sometimes used alone (eg, medroxyprogesterone acetate 10 mg orally once a day or depot 150 mg IM once a month, megestrol acetate 10 to 20 mg orally once a day, micronized progesterone 300 mg nightly) when estrogen is contraindicated, but they are not as effective as estrogen for hot flushes and do not relieve vaginal dryness. Micronized progesterone in peanut oil is contraindicated in women who are allergic to peanuts. Newer combination products do not contain peanut oil. The effect on bone density of progestogen-alone menopausal hormone therapy is uncertain. Bone density is decreased with use of certain progestogen contraceptives (depot medroxyprogesterone acetate), and there is no effect with others (levonorgestrel intrauterine devices).