Поліпи шийки матки

Cervical polyps are common benign growths of the cervix and endocervix. Most cervical polyps are asymptomatic, but some cause vaginal bleeding. Diagnosis is with pelvic examination. Treatment is polypectomy, usually as a minor outpatient procedure.
Cervical polyps occur in about 2 to 5% of women. They usually originate in the endocervical canal. Endocervical polyps may be caused by chronic inflammation. They rarely become malignant.
Symptoms and Signs of Cervical Polyps
Most cervical polyps are asymptomatic, but they may bleed between menses or after intercourse or become infected, causing purulent vaginal discharge (leukorrhea).
Endocervical polyps are usually reddish pink, glistening, and < 1 cm in all dimensions; they may be friable.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Diagnosis of Cervical Polyps
Vaginal speculum examination
;Diagnosis of cervical polyps is by vaginal speculum examination.
Cervical cytology should be done.
Treatment of Cervical Polyps
Excision
Polyps that cause bleeding or discharge should be removed. Excision is usually a minor procedure and can be done in the office by grasping the base with forceps and twisting off the polyp (polypectomy). Typically polypectomy is not painful and does not require local anesthetics. Bleeding after excision is rare and can be controlled with chemical cautery.
If bleeding or discharge persists after treatment, endometrial biopsy is done to exclude cancer.
Ключові моменти
Cervical polyps are common benign growths of the cervix and endocervix; they are usually benign.
Most are asymptomatic, but some cause bleeding or become infected, causing purulent vaginal discharge.
Diagnose by vaginal speculum examination.
If polyps cause symptoms, remove them; if bleeding or discharge persists after removal, biopsy is required to exclude cancer.