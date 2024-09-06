Some normal P waves are followed by QRS complexes, but some are not. Two types exist:

Mobitz type I

Mobitz type II

In classic Mobitz type I second-degree AV block, the PR interval progressively lengthens with each beat until the atrial impulse is not conducted and the QRS complex is dropped (Wenckebach phenomenon); AV nodal conduction resumes with the next beat, and that beat has the shortest PR interval; the sequence is repeated (see figure Classic Mobitz Type I Second-Degree AV block). Commonly, the PR interval prolongation during the sequence is more variable but then always shortens with the first conducted beat after the pause (3).

Класична атріовентрикулярна блокада другого ступеня типу Мобітц I

Атріовентрикулярна блокада другого ступеня типу Мобітц I 4:3 Зображення Image courtesy of L. Brent Mitchell, MD.

Mobitz type I second-degree AV block may be physiologic in younger and more athletic patients. If the QRS complex is narrow, Mobitz type I second-degree AV block is nearly always in the AV node; if the QRS complex is wide (> 0.12 second), Mobitz I second-degree AV block is more likely to be in the His-Purkinje system (60 to 70%) than in the AV node (30 to 40%) (2). AV nodal block usually progresses slowly, and if the block becomes complete, a reliable junctional escape rhythm at a reasonable rate (35 to 55 beats/minute) typically develops. Treatment is therefore often unnecessary unless the block causes symptomatic bradycardia and transient or reversible causes have been excluded. Treatment is pacemaker insertion, which may also benefit patients without symptoms who have Mobitz type I second-degree AV block at infranodal sites detected by electrophysiologic studies done for other reasons.

In Mobitz type II second-degree AV block, the PR interval remains constant. Beats are intermittently nonconducted and QRS complexes dropped, usually in a repeating cycle of every third (3:1 block) or fourth (4:1 block) P wave (see figure Mobitz Type II Second-Degree AV Block). The RR interval spanning the block is equal to twice the other RR intervals.

Атріовентрикулярна блокада другого ступеня типу Мобітц IІ

Mobitz type II second-degree AV block is always pathologic; the block occurs at the His bundle in 25% of patients and in the bundle branches in the rest (4). Patients may be asymptomatic or experience light-headedness, presyncope, and syncope, depending on the ratio of conducted to blocked beats. Progression of Mobitz type II second-degree AV block to complete heart block is typical and may be sudden, and the ventricular escape rhythm is both slower (20 to 40 beats/minute) than a junctional escape rhythm (35 to 50 beats/minute) and may be unreliable, giving way to asystole; therefore, in the absence of a transient or reversible cause, a pacemaker is indicated (3).

In high-grade second-degree AV block, every second (or more) P wave is blocked (see figure Second-Degree AV Block (High Grade)).

Атріовентрикулярна блокада другого ступеня (виражена)

In patients with high-grade second-degree AV block, the distinction between Mobitz type I AV block and Mobitz type II AV block is difficult to make because 2 P waves are never conducted in a row. Risk of complete AV block is difficult to predict, and a pacemaker is usually indicated (5).

Patients with any form of second-degree AV block and a structural heart disorder should be considered candidates for permanent pacing unless there is a transient or reversible cause.