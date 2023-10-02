Дефіцит карнітину

Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital;

Carnitine deficiency results from inadequate intake of or inability to metabolize the amino acid carnitine. It can cause a heterogeneous group of disorders. Muscle metabolism is impaired, causing myopathy, hypoglycemia, or cardiomyopathy. Infants typically present with hypoglycemic, hypoketotic encephalopathy. Most often, treatment consists of dietary L-carnitine.

(See also Overview of Undernutrition.)

The amino acid carnitine is required for the transport of long-chain fatty acyl coenzyme A (CoA) esters into myocyte mitochondria, where they are oxidized for energy. Carnitine is obtained from foods, particularly animal-based foods, and via endogenous synthesis.

Causes of carnitine deficiency include the following:

Inadequate intake (eg, due to fad diets, lack of access, or long-term total parenteral nutrition)

Inability to metabolize carnitine due to enzyme deficiencies (eg, carnitine palmitoyltransferase deficiency, methylmalonicaciduria, propionicacidemia, isovalericacidemia)

Decreased endogenous synthesis of carnitine due to a severe liver disorder

Excess loss of carnitine due to diarrhea, diuresis, or hemodialysis

A hereditary disorder in which carnitine leaks from renal tubules

Increased requirements for carnitine when ketosis is present or demand for fat oxidation is high (eg, during a critical illness such as sepsis or major burns; after major surgery of the gastrointestinal tract)

Decreased muscle carnitine levels due to mitochondrial impairment (eg, due to use of zidovudine)

Use of valproate

The deficiency may be generalized (systemic) or may affect mainly muscle (myopathic).

Symptoms of Carnitine Deficiency Symptoms of carnitine deficiency and the age at which symptoms appear depend on the cause. Carnitine deficiency may cause muscle necrosis, myoglobinuria, lipid-storage myopathy, hypoglycemia, fatty liver, and hyperammonemia with muscle aches, fatigue, confusion, and cardiomyopathy.

Diagnosis of Carnitine Deficiency In neonates: Mass spectrometry

In adults: Acylcarnitine levels In neonates, carnitine palmitoyltransferase deficiency is diagnosed using mass spectrometry to screen blood. Prenatal diagnosis may be possible using amniotic villous cells. In adults, the definitive diagnosis is based on acylcarnitine levels in serum, urine, and tissues (muscle and liver for systemic deficiency; muscle only for myopathic deficiency).