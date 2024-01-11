(М’язова дистрофія Дюшенна та м’язова дистрофія Беккера')

Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy are X-linked recessive disorders characterized by progressive proximal muscle weakness caused by muscle fiber degeneration. Becker dystrophy has later onset and causes milder symptoms. Diagnosis is suggested clinically and is confirmed by genetic testing or analysis of the protein product (dystrophin) of the mutated gene. Treatment is focused on maintaining function through physical therapy and the use of braces and orthotics. Patients who have Duchenne dystrophy should be offered prednisone or deflazacort and sometimes genetic therapies.

Muscular dystrophies are inherited, progressive muscle disorders resulting from defects in one or more genes needed for normal muscle structure and function; dystrophic changes (eg, muscle fiber necrosis and regeneration) are seen on biopsy specimens.

Duchenne dystrophy and Becker dystrophy are the most prevalent muscular dystrophies. They are caused by mutations of the dystrophin gene, the largest known human gene, at the Xp21.2 locus. Up to 70% of Duchenne dystrophy is caused by a single- or multiexon deletion, approximately 10% by a duplication and 20% by a point mutation. In Becker dystrophy, approximately 70% of patients have a deletion, 20% have a duplication, and up to 10% are point mutations (1).

In Duchenne dystrophy, these mutations result in the severe absence (< 5%) of dystrophin, a protein in the muscle cell membrane. In Becker dystrophy, the mutations result in production of abnormal dystrophin or insufficient dystrophin.

Duchenne dystrophy and Becker dystrophy together affect about 1/5000 to 1/6000 live male births (1); the majority have Duchenne. Female carriers may have asymptomatic elevated creatine kinase levels and possibly calf hypertrophy.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Duan D, Goemans N, Takeda S, et al: Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Nat Rev Dis Primers 7(1):13, 2021. doi: 10.1038/s41572-021-00248-3

Діагностика DNA mutation analysis

Sometimes muscle biopsy with immunostaining analysis of dystrophin Diagnosis is suspected by characteristic clinical findings, age at onset, and family history suggestive of X-linked recessive inheritance. Myopathic changes are noted on electromyography (rapidly recruited, short duration, low-amplitude motor unit potentials) and, when done, muscle biopsy shows necrosis and marked variation in muscle fiber size not segregated by motor unit. Creatinine kinase levels are elevated up to 100 times normal. Mutation analysis of DNA from peripheral blood leukocytes using multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification (MLPA) is the primary confirmatory test; it can identify abnormalities in the dystrophin gene. If an abnormality is not detected by MLPA but Duchenne or Becker dystrophy is still suspected, full sequencing of the dystrophin gene can be done to detect small genetic changes, such as point mutations. If genetic testing does not confirm the diagnosis, then analysis of dystrophin with immunostaining of muscle biopsy samples should be done. Dystrophin is undetectable in patients with Duchenne dystrophy. In patients with Becker dystrophy, dystrophin is typically abnormal (lower molecular weight) or present in low concentration. Patients with Duchenne dystrophy should have a baseline assessment of cardiac function with ECG and echocardiography at the time of diagnosis or by age 6 years. Carrier detection and prenatal diagnosis are possible by using conventional studies (eg, pedigree analysis, creatinine kinase determinations, fetal sex determination) combined with recombinant DNA analysis and dystrophin immunostaining of muscle tissue.