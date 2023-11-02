Загальні відомості про нейроофтальмологічні розлади та захворювання черепних нервів

Dysfunction of certain cranial nerves may affect the eye, pupil, optic nerve, or extraocular muscles and their nerves; thus, they can be considered cranial nerve disorders, neuro-ophthalmologic disorders, or both.
Neuro-ophthalmologic disorders may also involve dysfunction of the central pathways that control and integrate ocular movement and vision.
Cranial nerve disorders can also involve dysfunction of smell, vision, chewing, facial sensation or expression, taste, hearing, balance, swallowing, phonation, head turning and shoulder elevation, or tongue movements (see table Cranial Nerves). One or more cranial nerves may be affected.
(See also Horner Syndrome, Optic Nerve Disorders, and Approach to the Neurologic Patient.)
Черепні нерви
Nerve
Function
Possible Abnormal Findings
Possible Causes*,†
Olfactory (1st)
Provides sensory input for smell
Anosmia
Head trauma
Nasal disorders (eg, allergic rhinitis)
Neurodegenerative disorders (eg, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease)
Paranasal sinusitis
Tumors of the cranial fossa, nasal cavity, and paranasal sinuses
Viral infections (eg, COVID-19 due to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 [SARS-CoV2])
Optic (2nd)
Provides sensory input for vision
Amaurosis fugax (transient monocular blindness), unilateral loss of superior or inferior visual field
Embolism of the ophthalmic artery
Ipsilateral internal carotid disease
Embolism of retinal arteries
Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy
Crowded optic disk morphology (with a small-cup-to-disk ratio, called disk at risk)
Complications after cataract extraction
Connective tissue disease that causes arteritis (eg, giant cell [temporal] arteritis, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome)
Hypotension or hypovolemia if severe
Ipsilateral internal carotid artery obstruction
Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors (eg, sildenafil, tadalafil, vardenafil)
Optic neuritis (papillitis and retrobulbar)
Acute demyelinating disease (eg, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica)
Bacterial infections (eg, TB, syphilis, Lyme disease)
Postinfectious or disseminated encephalomyelitis
Uveitis
Viral infections (eg, HIV, herpes simplex, hepatitis B, cytomegalovirus)
Toxic-nutritional optic neuropathy (toxic amblyopia)
Drugs (chloramphenicol, ethambutol, isoniazid, streptomycin, sulfonamides, digitalis, chlorpropamide, ergot, disulfiram)
Methanol ingestion
Nutritional deprivation if severe
Organic mercury
Vitamin B12 deficiency
Hereditary optic neuropathies
Bitemporal hemianopia
Craniopharyngioma
Meningioma of tuberculum sellae
Saccular aneurysm in the cavernous sinus
Suprasellar extension of pituitary adenoma
Oculomotor (3rd)
Raises eyelids
Moves eyes up, down, and medially
Adjusts amount of light entering eyes
Focuses lenses
Palsies
Aneurysm of posterior communicating artery
Ischemia of the 3rd cranial nerve (often due to small-vessel disease as occurs in diabetes or hypertension) or its fascicle in the midbrain
Transtentorial herniation due to intracranial mass (eg, subdural hematoma, tumor, abscess)
Trauma
Trochlear (4th)
Moves eye in and down via the superior oblique muscle
Palsies
Often idiopathic
Infarction often due to small-vessel disease (eg, in diabetes)
Tentorial meningioma
Pinealoma
Para
Myokymia of the superior oblique muscle (typically with brief episodic ocular movements that cause subjective visual shimmering, ocular trembling, and/or tilted vision)
Entrapment of the trochlear nerve by a vascular loop (similar to the pathophysiology of trigeminal neuralgia)
Trigeminal (5th)
Provides sensory input from the eye surface, tear glands, scalp, forehead, and upper eyelids
Neuralgia
Vascular loop compressing the nerve root
Multiple sclerosis (occasionally)
Lesions of cavernous sinus or superior orbital fissure
Provides sensory input from the teeth, gums, lip, lining of palate, and skin of the face
Neuralgia
Lesions of cavernous sinus or superior orbital fissure
Multiple sclerosis (occasionally)
Vascular loop compressing the nerve root
Moves masticatory muscles (chewing, grinding the teeth)
Neuropathy
Carcinomatous or lymphomatous meningitis
Connective tissue disorders
Meningiomas, schwannomas, or metastatic tumors at the skull base
Abducens (6th)
Moves the eye outward (abduction) via the lateral rectus muscle
Often idiopathic
Increased intracranial pressure
Infarction (may be mononeuritis multiplex)
Infections or tumors affecting the meninges
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Pontine or cerebellar tumors
Pontine infarction
Facial (7th)
Moves muscles of facial expression
Proximal branches: Innervate tear glands and salivary glands and provide sensory input for taste on the anterior two thirds of the tongue
Palsies
Vestibular schwannoma
Basilar skull fracture
Infarcts and tumors of the pons
Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
Mobius syndrome
Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus)
Tumors that invade the temporal bone
Uveoparotid fever (Heerfordt syndrome)
Artery loop compressing the nerve root
Vestibulocochlear (8th)
Provides sensory input for equilibrium and hearing
Tinnitus, vertigo, sense of fullness in the ear, and hearing loss
Otolithic aggregation in the posterior or horizontal semicircular canal, related to aging and/or trauma
Infection (occasionally)
Viral infection
Hearing loss or disturbance
Aging
Barotrauma
Cerebellopontine angle tumors
Exposure to loud noises
Hereditary disorders
Meningitis
Viral infection (possibly)
Ototoxic drugs (eg, aminoglycosides)
Glossopharyngeal (9th)
Provides sensory input from the pharynx, tonsils, posterior tongue, and carotid arteries
Ectatic artery or tumor (less common) compressing the nerve
Moves muscles of swallowing and controls parotid gland secretion
Helps regulate BP
Glossopharyngeal neuropathy
Tumor or aneurysm in the posterior fossa or jugular foramen (jugular foramen syndrome)
Vagus (10th)
Moves vocal cords and muscles for swallowing
Transmits impulses to the heart (slows the heart rate) and smooth muscles of visceral organs (regulates peristalsis)
Hoarseness, dysphonia, and dysphagia
Vasovagal syncope
Entrapment of recurrent laryngeal nerve by mediastinal tumor
Infectious or carcinomatous meningitis
Medullary tumors or ischemia (eg, lateral medullary syndrome)
Tumor or aneurysm in the posterior fossa or jugular foramen (jugular foramen syndrome)
Accessory (11th)
Turns the head
Shrugs the shoulders
Partial or complete paralysis of the sternocleidomastoid and upper trapezius muscles
Iatrogenic (eg, due to lymph node biopsy in posterior triangle of the neck)
Idiopathic
Trauma
Tumor or aneurysm in the posterior fossa or jugular foramen (jugular foramen syndrome)
Hypoglossal (12th)
Moves the tongue
Atrophy and fasciculation of tongue
Intramedullary lesions (eg, tumors)
Lesions of the basal meninges or occipital bones (eg, platybasia, Paget disease of skull base)
Surgical trauma (eg, due to endarterectomy)
Motor neuron disease (eg, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)
* Disorders that cause diffuse motor paralysis (eg, myasthenia gravis, botulism, variant Guillain-Barré syndrome, poliomyelitis with bulbar involvement) often affect the motor part of the cranial nerves.
† Hypertension (microvascular disease), diabetes, and infections can cause individual cranial nerve palsies.
Causes and symptoms of neuro-ophthalmologic and cranial nerve disorders overlap. Both types of disorders can result from tumors, inflammation, trauma, systemic disorders, and degenerative or other processes, causing such symptoms as vision loss, diplopia, ptosis, pupillary abnormalities, periocular pain, facial pain, or headache.
Diagnosis of Neuro-ophthalmologic and Cranial Nerve Disorders
Clinical evaluation
Neuroimaging
(See also How to Assess the Cranial Nerves.)
Evaluation of neuro-ophthalmologic and cranial nerve disorders includes the following:
Detailed questioning about symptoms
Tests to detect nystagmus
Visual system examination includes ophthalmoscopy and testing of visual acuity, visual fields, pupils, and eye movements (ocular motility). As part of this testing, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th cranial nerves are examined. Neuroimaging with CT or MRI is also usually required.
The following parts of the visual examination are of particular interest in diagnosing neuro-ophthalmologic and cranial nerve disorders.
Pupils are inspected for size, equality, and regularity. Normally, the pupils constrict promptly (within 1 second) and equally during accommodation and during exposure to direct light and to light directed at the other pupil (consensual light reflex). Testing pupillary response to consensual light via a swinging flashlight test can determine whether a defect is present. Normally, the degree of pupillary constriction does not change as the flashlight is swung from eye to eye.
If a relative afferent defect (deafferented pupil, afferent pupillary defect, or Marcus Gunn pupil) is present, the pupil paradoxically dilates when the flashlight swings to the side of the defect. A deafferented pupil constricts in response to consensual but not to direct light.
If an efferent defect is present, the pupil responds sluggishly or does not respond to both direct and consensual light.
Часті порушення зіниці
Finding
Explanation
Asymmetry of 1–2 mm between pupils, preserved light responses, and no symptoms
Normal variant (physiologic anisocoria)
Asymmetry, impaired light responses, and preserved response to accommodation (light-near dissociation or Argyll Robertson pupil)
Neurosyphilis (possibly)
Bilateral constriction
Opioids
Miotic eye drops for glaucoma (most common; causing unilateral constriction if single eye is dosed)
Pontine hemorrhage (damaging the central sympathetic pathways that dilate pupils)
Organophosphate or cholinergic toxins
Bilateral dilation with preserved light reflexes
Hyperadrenergic states (eg, withdrawal syndromes, drugs such as sympathomimetics or cocaine, thyrotoxicosis)
Bilateral dilation with impaired direct light response
Mydriatic eye drops* such as sympathomimetics (eg, phenylephrine) and cycloplegics (eg, cyclopentolate, tropicamide, homatropine, atropine)
Brain herniation
Hypoxic or ischemic encephalopathy
Unilateral dilation with afferent pupillary defect
Lesions of the eye, retina, or 2nd cranial (optic) nerve
Unilateral dilation with efferent pupillary defect
Third cranial (oculomotor) nerve palsies, often due to compression (eg, due to aneurysm of the posterior communicating artery or to transtentorial herniation)
Iris trauma (also irregular pupil)
Mydriatic eye drops*
Unilateral dilation with minimal or slow direct and consensual light reflexes and pupil constriction in response to accommodation
Tonic (Adie) pupil†
* Transtentorial herniation and use of mydriatic eye drops can often be distinguished by instilling a drop of pilocarpine ocular solution into the dilated pupil; no constriction in response suggests mydriatic eye drops.
† Tonic (Adie) pupil is permanent but nonprogressive abnormal dilation of the pupil due to damage of the ciliary ganglion. It typically occurs in women aged 20 to 40. Onset is usually sudden. The only findings are slight blurring of vision, impaired dark adaptation, and sometimes absent deep tendon reflexes.
Eye movements are checked by having the patient hold the head steady while tracking the examiner’s finger as it moves to the far right, left, upward, downward, diagonally to either side, and inward toward the patient’s nose (to assess accommodation). However, such examination may miss mild paresis of ocular movement sufficient to cause diplopia.
Diplopia may indicate a defect in bilateral coordination of eye movements (eg, in neural pathways) or in the 3rd (oculomotor), 4th (trochlear), or 6th (abducens) cranial nerve. If diplopia persists when one eye is closed (monocular diplopia), the cause is probably a nonneurologic eye disorder. If diplopia disappears when either eye is closed (binocular diplopia), the cause is probably a disorder of ocular motility. The two images are furthest apart when the patient looks in the direction served by the paretic eye muscle (eg, to the left when the left lateral rectus muscle is paretic). The eye that, when closed, eliminates the more peripheral image is paretic. Placing a red glass over one eye can help identify the paretic eye. When the red glass covers the paretic eye, the more peripheral image is red.
Часті порушення рухів очима
Clinical Finding
Syndrome
Common Causes
Pareses
Paresis of horizontal gaze in one direction
Lesion in the ipsilateral pontine horizontal gaze center or in the contralateral frontal cortex
Paresis of horizontal gaze in both directions
Complete (bilateral) horizontal gaze palsy
Large bilateral pontine lesion affecting both horizontal gaze centers
Bilateral paresis of all horizontal eye movements except for abduction of the eye contralateral to the lesion; convergence unaffected
Lesion in the medial longitudinal fasciculus and ipsilateral pontine horizontal gaze center
Unilateral or bilateral paresis of eye adduction in horizontal lateral gaze but not in convergence
Lesion in the medial longitudinal fasciculus
Bilateral paresis of upward eye movement with dilated pupils, loss of the pupillary light response despite preservation of pupillary accommodation and constriction with convergence, downward gaze preference, and downbeating nystagmus
Parinaud syndrome (a type of conjugate vertical gaze palsy)
Pineal tumor
Dorsal midbrain infarct
Bilateral paresis of downward eye movements
Progressive supranuclear palsy
Unilateral eye deviation (resting position is down and out); unilateral paresis of eye adduction, elevation, and depression; ptosis; and often a dilated pupil
Aneurysms
Oculomotor nerve or midbrain microvascular disease (diabetes and hypertension)
Trauma
Unilateral paresis of downward and inward (nasal) eye movement, which may be subtle, causing symptoms (difficulty looking down and inward)
Head tilt sign (patient tilts the head to the side opposite the affected eye)
Idiopathic
Head trauma
Ischemia
Congenital
Unilateral paresis of eye abduction
Idiopathic
Increased intracranial pressure
Microvascular disease secondary to diabetes or hypertension
Trauma
Skew deviation (vertical misalignment of the eyes)
Partial and unequal involvement of 3rd cranial nerve nuclei, vertical gaze center, or median longitudinal fasciculus
Brain stem lesion anywhere from midbrain to medulla
Weakness or restriction of all extraocular muscles
External ophthalmoplegia
Dysfunction of eye muscles or of neuromuscular junction
Usually caused by the following:
Involuntary or abnormal movements
Rhythmic involuntary movements, usually bilateral
Many causes:
Fast downward jerk and slow upward return to midposition
Ocular bobbing
Extensive pontine destruction or dysfunction
Gaze overshoot followed by several oscillations
Ocular dysmetria
Cerebellar pathway disorders
Burst of rapid horizontal oscillations about a point of fixation
Ocular flutter
Many causes:
Rapid, conjugate, multidirectional, chaotic movements, often with widespread myoclonus
Opsoclonus
Many causes (same as for ocular flutter, above)
Treatment of Neuro-ophthalmologic and Cranial Nerve Disorders
Treatment of the cause
Treatment of neuro-ophthalmologic and cranial disorders depends on the cause.