Синдром Ханта

Antivirals and corticosteroids

Sometimes for complete facial paralysis, surgical decompression of the fallopian canal

Although there is no reliable evidence that corticosteroids, antivirals, or surgical decompression make a difference in herpes zoster oticus, they are the only possibly useful treatments. When used, corticosteroids are started with prednisone 60 mg orally once a day for 4 to 7 days, followed by gradual tapering of the dose over the next 2 weeks. Either acyclovir 800 mg orally 5 times a day or valacyclovir 1 g orally 2 times a day for 10 days may shorten the clinical course and is routinely prescribed for immunocompromised patients.

Vertigo is effectively suppressed with diazepam 2 to 5 mg orally every 4 to 6 hours. Pain may require oral opioids. Postherpetic neuralgia may be treated with medications (eg, amitriptyline, nortriptyline, gabapentin, pregabalin).

The role of surgical treatment of facial paralysis remains controversial; however, surgical decompression of the fallopian canal may be considered if the facial palsy is complete (no visible facial movement). Decompression must be done within 2 weeks of onset of the facial paralysis to be effective. Before surgery, electroneurography is done. Patients with a > 90% decrement in facial movement are usually candidates for decompression.