Зоровий шлях

ЗаJohn J. Chen, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic
Переглянуто/перевірено черв. 2024

    The optic pathway includes the retina, optic nerve, optic chiasm, optic radiations, and occipital cortex (see figure Higher Visual Pathways). Damage along the optic pathway causes a variety of visual field defects. The type of field defect can help localize the lesion (see table Types of Field Defects).

    Вищі зорові шляхи — місця уражень та відповідні дефекти полів зору

    With retrochiasmal lesions, visual field defects are on the same side (homonymous) and tend to become more symmetric (congruous) with more posterior lesions, as shown with the occipital lesion in #4.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Типи дефектів поля зору 

    Type

    Description

    Causes

    Altitudinal field defect

    Loss of all or part of the superior or inferior half of the visual field; does not cross the horizontal median

    More common: Ischemic optic neuropathy (usually nonarteritic), hemibranch retinal artery occlusion, retinal detachment

    Less common: Glaucoma, optic nerve or chiasmal lesion, optic nerve coloboma

    Arcuate scotoma

    A small, bow-shaped (arcuate) visual field defect that follows the arcuate pattern of the retinal nerve fibers; does not cross the horizontal median

    Damage to ganglion cells that feed into a particular part of the optic nerve head

    More common: Glaucoma

    Less common: Ischemic optic neuropathy (usually nonarteritic), optic disk drusen, high myopia

    Binasal field defect (uncommon)

    Loss of all or part of the medial half of both visual fields; does not cross the vertical median

    More common: Glaucoma, bitemporal retinal disease (eg, retinitis pigmentosa)

    Rare: Tumor or aneurysm compressing both optic nerves

    Bitemporal hemianopia

    Loss of all or part of the lateral half of both visual fields; does not cross the vertical median

    More common: Chiasmal lesion (eg, pituitary adenoma, meningioma, craniopharyngioma, aneurysm, glioma)

    Less common: Tilted optic disks

    Rare: Binasal retinal disease (eg, retinitis pigmentosa or acute zonal occult outer retinopathy [AZOOR])

    Blind-spot enlargement

    Enlargement of the normal blind spot at the optic nerve head

    Papilledema, optic nerve drusen, optic nerve coloboma, myelinated nerve fibers at the optic disk, drugs and medications, myopic disk with a crescent, AZOOR, multiple evanescent white dot syndrome (MEWDS), acute idiopathic blind spot enlargement (AIBSE) syndrome

    Central scotoma

    A loss of visual function in the middle of the visual field

    Macular disease, optic neuropathy (eg, ischemic or Leber hereditary neuropathy, optic neuritis–multiple sclerosis), optic atrophy (eg, due to tumor compressing the nerve or toxic-metabolic disorders)

    Rare: Occipital cortex lesion

    Constriction of the peripheral fields, leaving only a small residual central field

    Loss of the outer part of the entire visual field in one or both eyes

    Glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa or other peripheral retinal disorder, chronic papilledema, panretinal photocoagulation, central retinal artery occlusion with cilioretinal artery sparing, bilateral occipital lobe infarction with macular sparing, cancer-associated retinopathy, autoimmune retinopathy, functional vision loss

    Rare: Medications (eg, hydroxychloroquine)

    Homonymous hemianopia

    Loss of part or all of the left half or right half of both visual fields; does not cross the vertical median

    Lesion anywhere posterior to the optic chiasm: optic tract or lateral geniculate body lesion; lesion in temporal, parietal, or occipital lobe (more commonly, stroke or tumor; less commonly, aneurysm or trauma); migraine* (which may cause transient homonymous hemianopia)

    * Migraine can cause various transient visual field defects, although it most commonly causes a transient homonymous hemianopia.

    Adapted from Bagheri N, Wajda BN: The Wills Eye Manual: Office and Emergency Room Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Disease, ed. 7. Philadelphia, Lippincott Williams &Wilkins, 2016.

