Зоровий шлях

The optic pathway includes the retina, optic nerve, optic chiasm, optic radiations, and occipital cortex (see figure Higher Visual Pathways). Damage along the optic pathway causes a variety of visual field defects. The type of field defect can help localize the lesion (see table Types of Field Defects).

Вищі зорові шляхи — місця уражень та відповідні дефекти полів зору