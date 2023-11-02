Невралгія язико-глоткового нерва

Glossopharyngeal neuralgia sometimes results from nerve compression by an aberrant, pulsating artery similar to that in trigeminal neuralgia and hemifacial spasm. The nerve may be compressed in the neck by an elongated styloid process (Eagle syndrome).

Rarely, the cause is a tumor in the cerebellopontine angle or the neck, a peritonsillar abscess, a carotid aneurysm, or a demyelinating disorder.

Often, no cause is identified.