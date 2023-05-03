Вестибулярна шваннома

Audiogram

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI

Most commonly, an audiogram is the first test done to diagnose vestibular schwannoma. It usually detects an asymmetric sensorineural hearing loss and a greater impairment of speech discrimination than would be expected for the degree of hearing loss. Such findings indicate the need for imaging tests, preferably gadolinium-enhanced MRI. However, some tumors are found incidentally when brain imaging is done for another reason.

Other findings include presence of acoustic reflex decay on tympanometry. Auditory brain stem response testing may show the absence of waveforms and/or increased latency of the 5th waveform.

Although not usually required in the routine evaluation of a patient with asymmetric sensorineural hearing loss, caloric testing shows marked vestibular hypoactivity (canal paresis) on the affected side.