Вестибулярний нейроніт

Symptoms of vestibular neuronitis include a single attack of severe vertigo, with nausea and vomiting and persistent nystagmustoward the unaffected side, which lasts 7 to 10 days. The nystagmus is unidirectional, horizontal, and spontaneous, with fast-beat oscillations in the direction of the unaffected ear.

The absence of concomitant tinnitus or hearing loss is a hallmark of vestibular neuronitis and helps distinguish it from Meniere disease as well as labyrinthitis.

The condition slowly subsides over days to weeks after the initial episode. Some patients have residual dysequilibrium, especially with rapid head movements, probably due to permanent vestibular injury.