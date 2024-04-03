Оклюзія центральної артерії сітківки та оклюзія гілки артерії сітківки

Retinal artery occlusion may be due to embolism or thrombosis.

Emboli may come from any of the following:

Atherosclerotic plaques

Endocarditis

Fat

Atrial myxoma

Systemic vasculitis, particularly giant cell arteritis, is an important cause of arterial occlusion that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. Retinal artery occlusion has also been observed in other autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus.

Occlusion can affect a branch of the retinal artery as well as the central retinal artery.

Neovascularization (abnormal new vessel formation) of the retina or iris (rubeosis iridis) with secondary (neovascular) glaucoma occurs in about 15 to 20% of patients within weeks to months after occlusion (1). Vitreous hemorrhage may result from retinal neovascularization.

Risk of stroke is increased after retinal artery occlusion, particularly in the first weeks.