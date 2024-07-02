Тромбоз печеристого синуса

The cavernous sinuses are trabeculated sinuses located at the base of the skull that drain venous blood from facial veins. Cavernous sinus thrombosis is an extremely rare complication of common facial infections, most notably nasal furuncles, sphenoidal or ethmoidal sinusitis (greater than 50%), and dental infections (1). Most common pathogens are Staphylococcus aureus (70%), followed by Streptococcus species; anaerobes are more common when the underlying condition is dental or sinus infection.

Thrombosis of the lateral sinus (related to mastoiditis) and thrombosis of the superior sagittal sinus (related to bacterial meningitis) occur but are rarer than cavernous sinus thrombosis.