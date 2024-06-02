Спадкові невропатії зорового нерва

Vision loss in patients with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy typically begins between 15 and 35 years (range, 1 to 80 years). Painless central vision loss in one eye is usually followed weeks to months later by loss in the other eye. Simultaneous vision loss has been reported. Most patients lose vision and develop worse than 20/200 acuity. Ophthalmoscopic examination may show telangiectatic microangiopathy, swelling of the nerve fiber layer around the optic disk, and an absence of leakage on fluorescein angiography. Eventually, optic atrophy supervenes.

Some patients with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy have cardiac conduction defects. Other patients have minor neurologic abnormalities, such as a postural tremor, loss of ankle reflexes, dystonia, spasticity, or a multiple sclerosis–like illness.