Деякі причини лихоманки невідомого походження (ЛНП)

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Infectious

Abscesses (abdominal, pelvic, dental)

Abdominal or pelvic discomfort, usually tenderness

Sometimes history of surgery, trauma, diverticulosis, peritonitis, or gynecologic procedure

CT or MRI

Cat-scratch disease

History of being scratched or licked by a cat

Regional adenopathy, Parinaud oculoglandular syndrome, headache

Culture (sometimes of lymph node aspirate), antibody titers, polymerase chain reaction testing

CMV infection

History of blood transfusion from CMV-positive donor

Syndrome that resembles mononucleosis (fatigue, mild hepatitis, splenomegaly, adenopathy), chorioretinitis

CMV IgM antibody titers

Possibly polymerase chain reaction testing

Epstein-Barr virus infection

Sore throat, adenopathy, right upper quadrant tenderness, splenomegaly, fatigue

Usually occurring in adolescents and young adults

In older adults, typical findings possibly absent

Serologic testing

HIV infection

History of high-risk behaviors (eg, unprotected sex, sharing needles)

Weight loss, night sweats, fatigue, adenopathy, opportunistic infections

Fourth-generation combination immunoassay

Sometimes testing for HIV RNA (for acute HIV infection)

Infective endocarditis

Often history of risk factors (eg, structural heart disease, prosthetic heart valve, periodontal disease, IV catheter, illicit drug injection)

Usually a heart murmur, sometimes extracardiac manifestations (eg, splinter hemorrhages, petechiae, Roth spots, Osler nodes, Janeway lesions, joint pain or effusion, splenomegaly)

Serial blood cultures, echocardiography

Lyme disease

Visiting or living in an endemic area

Erythema migrans rash, headache, fatigue, Bell palsy, meningitis, radiculopathy, heart block, joint pain and swelling

Serologic testing

Osteomyelitis

Localized pain, swelling, erythema

Radiographs (if subacute or chronic)

Sometimes MRI (most accurate test), radionuclide scanning with indium-111, bone scanning

Sinusitis

Prolonged congestion, headache, facial pain

CT of sinuses

Tuberculosis (pulmonary and disseminated)

History of high-risk exposure

Cough, weight loss, fatigue

Use of immunosuppressants

History of HIV infection

Chest radiograph, tuberculin skin test (PPD), interferon-gamma release assay

Sputum smear for acid-fast bacilli, nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT), culture of body fluids (eg, gastric aspirates, sputum, cerebrospinal fluid)

Uncommon infections (eg, brucellosis, malaria, Q fever, toxoplasmosis, trichinosis, typhoid fever)

History of travel to endemic areas

Exposure to or ingestion of certain animal products

Serologic testing for individual causes

Peripheral blood smear for malaria

Systemic rheumatic

Adult Still disease

Evanescent salmon-pink rash, arthralgias, arthritis, myalgias, cervical adenopathy, sore throat, cough, chest pain

ANA, RF, serum ferritin concentration, radiographs of affected joints

Giant cell (temporal) arteritis

Unilateral headache, visual disturbances

Often symptoms of polymyalgia rheumatica, sometimes jaw claudication

Tenderness of temporal artery when palpated

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate, temporal artery biopsy

Polyarteritis nodosa

Fever, weight loss, myalgias, arthralgias, purpura, hematuria, abdominal pain, testicular pain, angina, livedo reticularis, new-onset hypertension

Biopsy of involved tissues or angiography

Polymyalgia rheumatica

History of morning stiffness in shoulders, hips, and neck

Malaise, fatigue, anorexia

Possibly synovitis, bursitis, pitting edema of extremities

Creatine kinase, ANA, RF, erythrocyte sedimentation rate

Possibly MRI of extremities

Reactive arthritis

Sometimes recent history of infection with Chlamydia, Salmonella, Yersinia, Campylobacter, or Shigella

Asymmetric oligoarthritis, urethritis, conjunctivitis, genital ulcerations

ANA, RF, serologic testing for causative pathogens

Rheumatoid arthritis

Symmetric peripheral polyarthritis, prolonged morning stiffness, subcutaneous rheumatoid nodules in pressure sites (extensor surface of ulna, sacrum, back of head, Achilles tendon)

ANA, RF, anticyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibody, radiographs (to identify bone erosions)

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Fatigue, arthralgia, pleuritic chest pain, malar rash, tender swollen joints, mild peripheral edema, Raynaud syndrome, serositis, nephritis, alopecia

Clinical criteria, ANA, antibodies to double-stranded DNA

Neoplastic

Atrial myxoma

Dyspnea, occasional emboli causing neurologic symptoms

Echocardiography

Castleman disease

Enlarged lymph nodes

Biopsy of lymph node

Colon carcinoma

Abdominal pain, change in bowel habits, hematochezia, weakness, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, fatigue

Colonoscopy, biopsy

Hepatoma

History of chronic liver disease, abdominal pain, weight loss, early satiety, palpable mass in right upper quadrant

Abdominal ultrasound and CT, liver biopsy

Leukemia

Sometimes history of myelodysplastic disorder

Fatigue, weight loss, bleeding, pallor, petechiae, ecchymoses, anorexia, splenomegaly, bone pain

Complete blood count, bone marrow examination

Lymphoma

Painless adenopathy, weight loss, malaise, night sweats, splenomegaly, hepatomegaly

Lymph node biopsy

Metastatic cancer

Symptoms dependent on the site of metastasis (eg, cough and shortness of breath for lung metastasis, headache and dizziness for brain metastasis)

Often asymptomatic, discovered during a routine medical evaluation

Biopsy of suspicious mass or node, imaging tests appropriate for area of concern

Myeloproliferative disorders

Frequently asymptomatic, abnormal indices incidentally detected during screening complete blood count

Testing based on the suspected disorder

Ovarian carcinoma

Adnexal mass, pelvic pain

Ultrasound

Renal cell carcinoma

Weight loss, night sweats, flank pain, hematuria, palpable flank mass, hypertension

Serum calcium (to check for hypercalcemia), urinalysis, CT of kidneys

Miscellaneous

Alcoholic cirrhosis

Long history of alcohol use

Sometimes ascites, jaundice, small or enlarged liver, gynecomastia, Dupuytren contracture, testicular atrophy

Prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time, alkaline phosphatase, transaminases, albumin, bilirubin

Sometimes abdominal ultrasound and CT

Deep venous thrombosis

Pain, swelling, sometimes redness of leg

Ultrasound

Sometimes D-dimer assay

Drug fever

Fever coincident with administration of a drug (usually within 7–10 days)

Sometimes a rash

Withdrawal of drug

Factitious fever

Dramatic, atypical presentation, vague and inconsistent details, knowledge of textbook descriptions, compulsive or habitual lying (pseudologia fantastica)

Diagnosis of exclusion

Inflammatory bowel disease

Abdominal pain, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), weight loss, guaiac-positive stools

Sometimes fistulas, perianal and oral ulcerations, arthralgias

Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy with small-bowel follow-through or CT enterography (Crohn disease)

Colonoscopy (ulcerative colitis or Crohn colitis)

Thyroiditis

Nervousness, palpitations, increased sweating, heat hypersensitivity, fatigue, increased appetite, weight loss, and infiltrative ophthalmopathy and dermopathy (Graves disease)

T4, TSH, thyroid autoantibodies

* Patients with FUO may lack typical findings, but such findings should be sought.

ANA = antinuclear antibodies; CMV = cytomegalovirus; RF = rheumatoid factor; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.

