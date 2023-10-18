Деякі причини лихоманки невідомого походження (ЛНП)
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Infectious
Abdominal or pelvic discomfort, usually tenderness
Sometimes history of surgery, trauma, diverticulosis, peritonitis, or gynecologic procedure
CT or MRI
History of being scratched or licked by a cat
Regional adenopathy, Parinaud oculoglandular syndrome, headache
Culture (sometimes of lymph node aspirate), antibody titers, polymerase chain reaction testing
History of blood transfusion from CMV-positive donor
Syndrome that resembles mononucleosis (fatigue, mild hepatitis, splenomegaly, adenopathy), chorioretinitis
CMV IgM antibody titers
Possibly polymerase chain reaction testing
Sore throat, adenopathy, right upper quadrant tenderness, splenomegaly, fatigue
Usually occurring in adolescents and young adults
In older adults, typical findings possibly absent
Serologic testing
History of high-risk behaviors (eg, unprotected sex, sharing needles)
Weight loss, night sweats, fatigue, adenopathy, opportunistic infections
Fourth-generation combination immunoassay
Sometimes testing for HIV RNA (for acute HIV infection)
Often history of risk factors (eg, structural heart disease, prosthetic heart valve, periodontal disease, IV catheter, illicit drug injection)
Usually a heart murmur, sometimes extracardiac manifestations (eg, splinter hemorrhages, petechiae, Roth spots, Osler nodes, Janeway lesions, joint pain or effusion, splenomegaly)
Serial blood cultures, echocardiography
Visiting or living in an endemic area
Erythema migrans rash, headache, fatigue, Bell palsy, meningitis, radiculopathy, heart block, joint pain and swelling
Serologic testing
Localized pain, swelling, erythema
Radiographs (if subacute or chronic)
Sometimes MRI (most accurate test), radionuclide scanning with indium-111, bone scanning
Prolonged congestion, headache, facial pain
CT of sinuses
Tuberculosis (pulmonary and disseminated)
History of high-risk exposure
Cough, weight loss, fatigue
Use of immunosuppressants
History of HIV infection
Chest radiograph, tuberculin skin test (PPD), interferon-gamma release assay
Sputum smear for acid-fast bacilli, nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT), culture of body fluids (eg, gastric aspirates, sputum, cerebrospinal fluid)
Uncommon infections (eg, brucellosis, malaria, Q fever, toxoplasmosis, trichinosis, typhoid fever)
History of travel to endemic areas
Exposure to or ingestion of certain animal products
Serologic testing for individual causes
Peripheral blood smear for malaria
Systemic rheumatic
Adult Still disease
Evanescent salmon-pink rash, arthralgias, arthritis, myalgias, cervical adenopathy, sore throat, cough, chest pain
ANA, RF, serum ferritin concentration, radiographs of affected joints
Unilateral headache, visual disturbances
Often symptoms of polymyalgia rheumatica, sometimes jaw claudication
Tenderness of temporal artery when palpated
Erythrocyte sedimentation rate, temporal artery biopsy
Fever, weight loss, myalgias, arthralgias, purpura, hematuria, abdominal pain, testicular pain, angina, livedo reticularis, new-onset hypertension
Biopsy of involved tissues or angiography
History of morning stiffness in shoulders, hips, and neck
Malaise, fatigue, anorexia
Possibly synovitis, bursitis, pitting edema of extremities
Creatine kinase, ANA, RF, erythrocyte sedimentation rate
Possibly MRI of extremities
Sometimes recent history of infection with Chlamydia, Salmonella, Yersinia, Campylobacter, or Shigella
Asymmetric oligoarthritis, urethritis, conjunctivitis, genital ulcerations
ANA, RF, serologic testing for causative pathogens
Symmetric peripheral polyarthritis, prolonged morning stiffness, subcutaneous rheumatoid nodules in pressure sites (extensor surface of ulna, sacrum, back of head, Achilles tendon)
ANA, RF, anticyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibody, radiographs (to identify bone erosions)
Fatigue, arthralgia, pleuritic chest pain, malar rash, tender swollen joints, mild peripheral edema, Raynaud syndrome, serositis, nephritis, alopecia
Clinical criteria, ANA, antibodies to double-stranded DNA
Neoplastic
Atrial myxoma
Dyspnea, occasional emboli causing neurologic symptoms
Echocardiography
Castleman disease
Enlarged lymph nodes
Biopsy of lymph node
Abdominal pain, change in bowel habits, hematochezia, weakness, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, fatigue
Colonoscopy, biopsy
History of chronic liver disease, abdominal pain, weight loss, early satiety, palpable mass in right upper quadrant
Abdominal ultrasound and CT, liver biopsy
Sometimes history of myelodysplastic disorder
Fatigue, weight loss, bleeding, pallor, petechiae, ecchymoses, anorexia, splenomegaly, bone pain
Complete blood count, bone marrow examination
Painless adenopathy, weight loss, malaise, night sweats, splenomegaly, hepatomegaly
Lymph node biopsy
Symptoms dependent on the site of metastasis (eg, cough and shortness of breath for lung metastasis, headache and dizziness for brain metastasis)
Often asymptomatic, discovered during a routine medical evaluation
Biopsy of suspicious mass or node, imaging tests appropriate for area of concern
Frequently asymptomatic, abnormal indices incidentally detected during screening complete blood count
Testing based on the suspected disorder
Adnexal mass, pelvic pain
Ultrasound
Weight loss, night sweats, flank pain, hematuria, palpable flank mass, hypertension
Serum calcium (to check for hypercalcemia), urinalysis, CT of kidneys
Miscellaneous
Long history of alcohol use
Sometimes ascites, jaundice, small or enlarged liver, gynecomastia, Dupuytren contracture, testicular atrophy
Prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time, alkaline phosphatase, transaminases, albumin, bilirubin
Sometimes abdominal ultrasound and CT
Pain, swelling, sometimes redness of leg
Ultrasound
Sometimes D-dimer assay
Drug fever
Fever coincident with administration of a drug (usually within 7–10 days)
Sometimes a rash
Withdrawal of drug
Dramatic, atypical presentation, vague and inconsistent details, knowledge of textbook descriptions, compulsive or habitual lying (pseudologia fantastica)
Diagnosis of exclusion
Abdominal pain, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), weight loss, guaiac-positive stools
Sometimes fistulas, perianal and oral ulcerations, arthralgias
Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy with small-bowel follow-through or CT enterography (Crohn disease)
Colonoscopy (ulcerative colitis or Crohn colitis)
Thyroiditis
Nervousness, palpitations, increased sweating, heat hypersensitivity, fatigue, increased appetite, weight loss, and infiltrative ophthalmopathy and dermopathy (Graves disease)
T4, TSH, thyroid autoantibodies
* Patients with FUO may lack typical findings, but such findings should be sought.
ANA = antinuclear antibodies; CMV = cytomegalovirus; RF = rheumatoid factor; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.