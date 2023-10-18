Обстеження гарячкової дитини
Area
Finding
Possible Cause
Skin
Nonblanching rash (ie, petechiae or purpura)
Variety of infections including enterovirus, meningococcemia, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Disseminated intravascular coagulation due to sepsis
Vesicular lesions
Lacelike maculopapular rash on trunk and extremities with slapped-cheek appearance
Focal erythema with swelling, induration, and tenderness
Evanescent erythematous morbilliform rash on trunk and proximal extremities
Bull’s-eye erythematous rash, single or multiple lesions
Erythematous, sandpaper-like rash
Scarlet fever (group A streptococcal infection)
Erythroderma
Toxic shock syndrome, toxin-mediated disease
Fontanelle (infants)
Bulging
Ears
Red, bulging tympanic membrane, loss of landmarks and mobility
Nose
Congestion, discharge
Nostril flaring with inspiration
Lower respiratory infection
Throat
Redness
Sometimes exudate or swelling
Sometimes drooling
Pharyngitis (upper respiratory infection or strep infection)
Neck
Focal adenopathy with overlying redness, warmth, and tenderness; possible torticollis
Lymphadenitis secondary to Staphylococcus aureus or group A streptococcal infection
Focal adenopathy with limited or no redness, warmth, or tenderness
Generalized cervical adenopathy
Viral infection (particularly Epstein-Barr virus)
Pain or resistance to flexion (meningismus*)
Lungs
Coughing, tachypnea, crackles, rhonchi, decreased breath sounds, wheezing
Lower respiratory infection (eg, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, chronic foreign body aspiration)
Heart
New murmur, particularly mitral or aortic regurgitant
Abdomen
Tenderness, distention
Absent bowel sounds
Mass
Tumor
Hepatomegaly
Splenomegaly
In neonate, Epstein-Barr virus infection, TORCH infections (toxoplasmosis, other pathogens [syphilis, varicella-zoster, parvovirus B19], rubella, cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus), coxsackievirus, HIV
Genitourinary
Costovertebral tenderness (less reliable in younger children)
Testicular tenderness
Extremities
Joint swelling, erythema, warmth, tenderness, decreased range of motion
Septic arthritis (very tender)
Rheumatoid or inflammatory disorder
Focal bone tenderness
Swelling of the hands or feet
* Meningismus is not consistently present in children < 2 years with meningitis.