Бронхіоліт

Supportive therapy

Oxygen supplementation as needed

IV hydration as needed

Treatment of bronchiolitis is usually supportive, and most children can be managed at home with hydration and comfort measures.

Indications for hospitalization include

Accelerating respiratory distress

Ill appearance (eg, cyanosis, lethargy, fatigue)

Apnea by history

Hypoxemia

Inadequate oral intake

Children with underlying disorders such as cardiac disease, immunodeficiency, or bronchopulmonary dysplasia, which put them at high risk of severe or complicated disease, also should be considered candidates for hospitalization.

In hospitalized children, 30 to 40% oxygen delivered by nasal cannula, tent, or face mask is usually sufficient to maintain oxygen saturation > 90%. Endotracheal intubation is indicated for severe recurrent apnea, hypoxemia unresponsive to oxygen therapy, or CO2 retention or if the child cannot clear bronchial secretions. High-flow nasal cannula therapy, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, or both are often used to avoid intubation in patients who are at risk of respiratory failure.

Hydration may be maintained with frequent small feedings of clear liquids. For sicker children, fluids should be given IV initially, and the level of hydration should be monitored by urine output and specific gravity and by serum electrolyte determinations.

There is some evidence that systemic corticosteroids are beneficial when given very early in the course of the illness in children with underlying corticosteroid-responsive conditions (eg, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, asthma), but there is no benefit in previously well infants.

Antibiotics should be withheld unless a secondary bacterial infection (a rare sequela) occurs.

Bronchodilators are not uniformly effective, but a substantial subset of children may respond with short-term improvement. This is particularly true of infants who have wheezed previously. Hospital stays probably are not shortened.

Ribavirin, an antiviral medication active in vitro against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and measles, is probably not effective clinically and is no longer recommended except for immunosuppressed children with severe RSV infection; it also is potentially toxic to hospital staff. RSV immune globulin has been tried but is ineffective.

Two monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and young children are available in the United States. Nirsevimab is preferred but may not be available to some infants because of supply limitations; if it is not available, eligible high-risk infants and children should receive palivizumab (see also Prevention of RSV for indications).