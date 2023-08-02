Епідидиміт

Most epididymitis (and epididymo-orchitis) is caused by bacteria. When inflammation involves the vas deferens, vasitis ensues. When all spermatic cord structures also are involved, the diagnosis is funiculitis. Rarely, epididymal abscess, scrotal extra-epididymal abscess, pyocele (accumulation of pus within a hydrocele), or testicular infarction occurs.

Епідидимо-орхіт Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

In men < 35 years, most cases are due to a sexually transmitted pathogen, especially Neisseria gonorrhoeae or Chlamydia trachomatis. Infection may begin as urethritis.

In men > 35 years, most cases are due to gram-negative coliform bacilli and typically occur in patients with urologic abnormalities, indwelling catheters, or recent urologic procedures.

Tuberculous epididymitis and syphilitic gummas are rare in the United States except in immunocompromised (eg, HIV-infected) patients.