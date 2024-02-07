Тонзилофарингіт

Symptomatic treatment

Antibiotics for GABHS

Tonsillectomy considered for recurrent GABHS

Supportive treatments for tonsillopharyngitis include analgesia, hydration, and rest. Analgesics may be systemic or topical. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are usually effective systemic analgesics. Some clinicians also give a single dose of a corticosteroid (eg, dexamethasone 10 mg IM), which may help shorten symptom duration without affecting rates of relapse or adverse effects (1). Corticosteroids are commonly used to treat tonsillopharyngitis because they can help relieve pain and increase consumption of food. Some clinicians do not use corticosteroids because of their adverse effects.

Topical analgesics are available as lozenges and sprays; ingredients include benzocaine, phenol, lidocaine, and other substances. These topical analgesics can reduce pain but have to be used repeatedly and often affect taste. Benzocaine used for pharyngitis has rarely caused methemoglobinemia. Doses of topical analgesics must sometimes be limited.

Penicillin V is usually considered the drug of choice for GABHS tonsillopharyngitis (2); dose is 250 mg orally 2 times a day for 10 days for patients < 27 kg and 500 mg for those > 27 kg. Amoxicillin is effective and more palatable if a liquid preparation is required. If adherence is a concern, a single dose of benzathine penicillin 1.2 million units IM (600,000 units for children ≤ 27 kg) is effective. Other oral antibiotics include macrolides for patients allergic to penicillin, a first-generation cephalosporin, and clindamycin. Diluting over-the-counter hydrogen peroxide with water in a 1:1 mixture and gargling with it will promote debridement and improve oropharyngeal hygiene.

Treatment may be started immediately or delayed until culture results are known. If treatment is started presumptively, it should be stopped if cultures are negative. Follow-up throat cultures are not done routinely. They are useful in patients with multiple GABHS recurrences or if pharyngitis spreads to close contacts at home or school.