Абсцес шкіри

Incision and drainage

Sometimes antibiotics

Some small abscesses resolve without treatment, coming to a point and draining. Warm compresses help accelerate the process.

Incision and drainage are indicated when significant pain, tenderness, and swelling are present; it is unnecessary to await fluctuance. Under sterile conditions, local anesthesia is given as either a lidocaine injection or a freezing spray.

Patients with large, extremely painful abscesses may benefit from IV sedation and analgesia during drainage. A single puncture with the tip of a scalpel is often sufficient to open the abscess. After the pus drains, the cavity should be bluntly probed with a gloved finger or curette to clear loculations. Irrigation with normal saline is optional. Packing the cavity loosely with a gauze wick reduces the dead space and prevents formation of a seroma. The wick is typically removed 24 to 48 hours later. However, data suggest that routine irrigation or packing for abscesses < 5 cm in diameter is unnecessary (1, 2). Local heat and elevation may hasten resolution of inflammation.

Antibiotics have traditionally been considered unnecessary unless the patient has signs of systemic infection, cellulitis, multiple abscesses, immunocompromise, or a facial abscess in the area drained by the cavernous sinus. In these cases, empiric therapy should be started with a medication active against MRSA (eg, sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, clindamycin; for severe infection, vancomycin) pending results of bacterial culture. However, subsequent studies have suggested lower rates of treatment failure and recurrence when antibiotics are added for any abscess that requires treatment in locations where MRSA is prevalent (3).