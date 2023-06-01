Лімфаденіт

Treatment of cause

Treatment of lymphadenitis is directed at the cause and is usually empiric.

Empiric options include IV antibiotics, typically directed at Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes or atypical mycobacterial infections; antifungals; and antiparasitics depending on etiology or clinical suspicion. Many patients with lymphadenitis may respond to outpatient therapy with oral antibiotics. However, many patients also go on to form abscesses, which require surgical drainage; an extensive procedure is done with accompanying IV antibiotics. In children, IV antibiotics are commonly needed.

Hot, wet compresses may relieve some pain.

Lymphadenitis usually resolves with timely treatment, although residual, persistent, nontender lymphadenopathy is common.