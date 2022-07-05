Неонатальна інфекція вірусом простого герпесу (ВПГ)

Efforts to prevent neonatal transmission have not been very effective. Universal screening has not been recommended or shown to be effective, and most maternal infections with risk of transmission are asymptomatic. However, women with genital lesions at term should have testing and serology to diagnose HSV and determine the risk of transmission as well as to direct the care of the exposed but asymptomatic neonate. Cesarean delivery for women known to have a high risk of transmission (eg, active genital lesions present at term) has been shown to decrease transmission and is recommended even if the membranes have ruptured. Also, fetal scalp monitors should not be used during labor on infants whose mothers have suspected active genital herpes. Asymptomatic neonates born to women with active genital lesions at the time of delivery should be evaluated and tested for HSV infection. Additional information is available from the American Academy of Pediatrics (1).

Giving oral acyclovir or valacyclovir during in the last few weeks of pregnancy to women with a history of genital HSV may prevent recurrences at the time of delivery and decrease the need for cesarean delivery.