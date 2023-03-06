Остеонекроз (ОН)

Nontraumatic osteonecrosis affects men more often than women, is bilateral in > 60% of cases, and occurs primarily in patients between ages 30 and 50.

The most common factors causing or contributing to nontraumatic osteonecrosis are

Corticosteroid use (particularly with prolonged use and/or higher doses)

Excessive alcohol consumption

Other nontraumatic risk factors for osteonecrosis include

The contribution of corticosteroid use to the risk of osteonecrosis is increased when the dose of prednisone or an equivalent corticosteroid is > 20 mg/day for several weeks or months, resulting in a cumulative dose usually > 2000 mg, although case reports have described osteonecrosis subsequent to much less corticosteroid exposure. Notably corticosteroid-associated osteonecrosis is often multifocal and can affect both weight-bearing as well as non–weight-bearing joints like the shoulders.

The risk of osteonecrosis is also increased when > 3 drinks/day (> 500 mL ethanol/week) are consumed for several years.

Some genetic factors increase susceptibility to osteonecrosis. Subtle clotting abnormalities due to deficiencies in protein C, protein S, or antithrombin III or to anticardiolipin antibodies (see Overview of Thrombotic Disorders) can be detected in a high percentage of patients with osteonecrosis.

Some disorders that are common comorbidities of osteonecrosis are treated with corticosteroids (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus). Evidence suggests that the risk of osteonecrosis in many of these disorders is related primarily to the corticosteroid use rather than to the disorder. About 20% of cases of osteonecrosis are idiopathic. Medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw has been reported in patients who have received bisphosphonate therapy (particularly with IV administration) and other antiresorptive agents (eg, denosumab). Nontraumatic osteonecrosis of the hip is bilateral in approximately 60% of patients.

The term "spontaneous osteonecrosis of the knee" (SONK) is a misnomer. This condition normally occurs in older patients and is localized to the femoral condyle or tibial plateau. SONK is thought to be caused by an insufficiency fracture (a type of fragility fracture caused by normal wear and tear on osteoporotic bone that occurs without direct trauma). True osteonecrosis of the knee can result from trauma or any of the nontraumatic risk factors of osteonecrosis.