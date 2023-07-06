Загальні відомості про розтягнення та інші ушкодження м'яких тканин

Examination includes

Vascular and neurologic assessment

Inspection for deformity, swelling, ecchymoses, open wounds, and decreased or abnormal motion

Palpation for tenderness, crepitus, and gross defects in bone or tendon

Examination of the joints above and below the injured area

After fracture and dislocation are excluded (clinically or by imaging), stress testing of the affected joints for pain and instability

If muscle spasm and pain limit physical examination (particularly stress testing), examination is sometimes easier after the patient is given a systemic analgesic or local anesthetic. Or the injury can be immobilized until muscle spasm and pain subside, usually for a few days, and then the patient can be reexamined.

Deformity suggests dislocation, subluxation (partial separation of bones in a joint), or fracture.

Swelling commonly indicates a significant musculoskeletal injury but may require several hours to develop. If no swelling occurs within this time, severe ligament disruption is unlikely.

Tenderness accompanies nearly all injuries, and for many patients, palpation anywhere around the injured area causes discomfort. However, a noticeable increase in tenderness in one localized area (point tenderness) suggests a sprain (or fracture). Localized ligamentous tenderness and pain when the joint is stressed are consistent with sprain. With some complete muscle or tendon tears, a defect may be palpable in the affected structure.

Gross joint instability suggests severe ligamentous disruption (or dislocation, which may have spontaneously reduced).

Stress testing is done to evaluate the stability of an injured joint; however, if a fracture is suspected or patients have marked pain, swelling, or spasm, stress testing is deferred until x-rays exclude fracture. Bedside stress testing involves passively opening the joint in a direction usually perpendicular to the normal range of motion (stressing). Because muscle spasm during acutely painful injuries may mask joint instability, the surrounding muscles are relaxed as much as possible, and examinations are begun gently, then repeated, with slightly more force each time. Findings are compared with those for the opposite, normal side but can be limited by their subjective nature.

Findings can help differentiate between 2nd- and 3rd-degree sprains:

2nd-degree sprains: Stress is painful, and joint opening is limited.

3rd-degree sprains: Stress is less painful because the ligament is completely torn and is not being stretched, and joint opening is significant.

If muscle spasm is severe despite use of analgesia or anesthetic injection, the examination should be repeated a few days later, when the spasm has subsided.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Some partial tendon tears escape initial clinical detection because function appears intact. Any of the following suggests partial tendon tears:

Tendon tenderness

Pain when the joint is moved through its range of motion

Dysfunction

Weakness

Palpable defects

Partial tendon tears may progress to complete tears if patients continue to use the injured part. If the mechanism of injury or examination suggests a partial tendon injury or if the examination is inconclusive, a splint should be applied to limit motion and thus the potential for further injury. Subsequent examination, occasionally supplemented with MRI, may further delineate the extent of injury.

Attention to certain areas during examination can help detect commonly missed injuries (see table Examination for Some Commonly Missed Soft-Tissue Injuries).

Таблиця Обстеження на деякі поширені невиявлені травми м'яких тканин Таблиця

If physical examination is normal in a joint that patients identify as painful, the cause may be referred pain. For example, patients with a sternoclavicular joint injury may feel pain in their shoulder. Thus, clinicians should always examine the joint above and below the injury.