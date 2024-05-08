Синдром кубітального каналу

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes nerve conduction studies or advanced imaging studies

Diagnosis of cubital tunnel syndrome is often possible clinically. However, if clinical diagnosis is equivocal and when surgery is being considered, nerve conduction studies or advanced imaging studies (eg. MRI, ultrasound) are done (1).

Cubital tunnel syndrome is differentiated from ulnar nerve entrapment at the wrist (in Guyon canal) by the presence of sensory deficits over the ulnar dorsal hand, by the presence of ulnar nerve deficits proximal to the wrist on muscle testing or nerve conduction velocity testing, and by the elicitation of ulnar hand paresthesias by tapping the ulnar nerve in the cubital tunnel at the elbow (positive Tinel sign).

Cubital tunnel syndrome may be confused with proximal nerve compression such as that caused by thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) or C8-T1 cervical radiculopathy (see table Motor and Reflex Effects of Spinal Cord Dysfunction by Segmental Level). Anterior subluxation of the ulnar nerve during elbow flexion may produce similar symptoms with normal electrodiagnostic test results. Dynamic ultrasonography can confirm the diagnosis and differentiate it from the less common snapping triceps syndrome (subluxation of medial head of triceps over medial epicondyle).