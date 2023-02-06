Біль у багатьох суглобах

An important initial determination, based mainly on carefully done physical examination, is whether pain originates in the joints, in other adjacent structures (eg, bones, tendons, bursae, muscles), both (eg, as in gout), or other structures. Tenderness or swelling at only one side of a joint, or away from the joint line, suggests an extra-articular origin (eg, tendons or bursae); localized joint line tenderness or more diffuse involvement of the joint suggests an intra-articular cause. Compressing the joint without flexing or extending it is not particularly painful in patients with tendinitis or bursitis but is quite painful in those with arthritis. Pain that worsens with active but not passive joint motion may indicate tendinitis or bursitis (extra-articular); intra-articular inflammation generally restricts active and passive range of joint motion significantly.

Another important determination is whether joints are inflamed. Pain during rest and on initiating activity suggests joint inflammation, whereas pain worsened by movement and relieved by rest suggests mechanical or noninflammatory disorders (eg, osteoarthritis). Increased warmth and erythema also suggest inflammation, but these findings are often insensitive, so their absence does not rule out inflammation.

Clinical findings of prolonged morning stiffness, stiffness after prolonged inactivity (gel phenomenon), nontraumatic joint swelling, and fever or unintentional weight loss suggest a systemic inflammatory disorder involving the joints. Pain that is diffuse, vaguely described, and affects myofascial structures without signs of inflammation suggests fibromyalgia.

The pattern of joint involvement helps establish a diagnosis. Symmetry of joint involvement can also be a clue. Involvement tends to be symmetric in rheumatoid arthritis, whereas asymmetric involvement is more suggestive of psoriatic arthritis, gout, and reactive arthritis or enteropathic arthritis.

Examination of the hand joints may yield other clues (see table Some Suggestive Findings in Polyarticular Joint Pain) that help differentiate osteoarthritis from rheumatoid arthritis (see table Differential Features of the Hand in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis) or that may suggest other disorders.

Spinal pain in the presence of peripheral arthritis suggests a seronegative spondyloarthropathy (ankylosing spondylitis, reactive arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, or enteropathic arthritis) but can occur in rheumatoid arthritis (usually with cervical spinal pain). New-onset oligoarthritis plus spinal pain is particularly likely to be a seronegative spondyloarthropathy if the patient has a family history of the same disorder. Eye redness and pain and low back pain suggest ankylosing spondylitis. Prior plaque psoriasis in a patient with new onset of oligoarthritis strongly suggests psoriatic arthritis.

