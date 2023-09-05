Загальні відомості про порушення згортання крові

Abnormal bleeding can result from disorders of the coagulation system, of platelets, or of blood vessels. Disorders of coagulation can be acquired or hereditary.

The major causes of acquired coagulation disorders are

Severe liver disease (eg, cirrhosis, fulminant hepatitis, acute fatty liver of pregnancy) may disturb hemostasis by impairing clotting factor synthesis. Because all coagulation factors are made in the liver (by hepatocytes and hepatic sinusoidal endothelial cells), both the prothrombin time (PT) and partial thromboplastin time (PTT) are prolonged in severe liver disorders. (PT results are typically reported as INR [international normalized ratio].) Occasionally, decompensated liver disease also causes excessive fibrinolysis and bleeding due to decreased hepatic synthesis of alpha 2-antiplasmin.

The most common hereditary disorder of hemostasis is

The most common hereditary coagulation disorders are

The hemophilias